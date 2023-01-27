Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
Former Kentucky Cop Sentenced For Using Excessive Force
Katie R. Crews, 29, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was sentenced to two years of probation, 200 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine for violating an individual’s rights by using excessive force while acting as a police officer for the Louisville Metro Police Department. In
wdrb.com
Judge lowers bond for JCPS teacher accused of groping adult men
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools math teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men pleaded not guilty to new charges Tuesday morning. Michael Mascardo, a Minor Daniels Academy math teacher, was already facing eight charges of sexual abuse in Oldham County on...
Wave 3
Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
Former LMPD officer sentenced in shooting outside David McAtee's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests won't see any jail time. Katie Crews, 29, was federally charged due to her part in escalating a conflict the night restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed.
Wave 3
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A century ago, booze was illegal, and agents hired to enforce prohibition often had little to no training. Alcohol laws have changed since then, but relics of prohibition live on. The WAVE Troubleshooters found a Kentucky law on the books since the early 1940s gives certain...
wdrb.com
Feds at UPS Worldport intercept shipment containing cockfighting equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting...
Wave 3
Louisville customs officers seize shipment with dozens of cockfighting spurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A package containing more than 100 cockfighting spurs was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers coming into Louisville’s Port of Entry. According to a release, the package arriving from Mexico City came into Louisville on Jan. 17. Officers found 120 cockfighting spurs and...
'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused of groping men pleads not guilty to new charges
The judge set a $2,500 bond and ordered home incarceration and a mental evaluation. Michael Mascardo, a Minor Daniels Academy math teacher, was already facing eight charges of sexual abuse in Oldham County on Tuesday morning when he appeared before a judge on five new charges in Jefferson County.
$1.2 million verdict against man accused of rape brings 'some solace,' five years later
Though LMPD closed the case without an arrest, a civil jury found Nikola Jajic liable for subjecting Jen Sainato to sexual contact without her consent.
wdrb.com
Man charged with attempted murder after police say he chased, shot Shively club worker in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Shively nearly two years ago that left a man hospitalized in critical condition. The events that led up to the shooting started April 9, 2021, at a gentlemen's club at 3608 Seventh...
Wave 3
Indiana man identified as victim shot, killed in Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of an Indiana man that was shot and killed in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday evening. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old Andrew...
wdrb.com
2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Valley Station and Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane around...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street. Carter...
wdrb.com
Missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man with dementia. According to a news release, a Golden Alert has been issued for Daryl Gibson. Gibson wandered away from home in the 1000 block of Lynnhurst Avenue, near Peachtree Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
