Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Judge lowers bond for JCPS teacher accused of groping adult men

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools math teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men pleaded not guilty to new charges Tuesday morning. Michael Mascardo, a Minor Daniels Academy math teacher, was already facing eight charges of sexual abuse in Oldham County on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Feds at UPS Worldport intercept shipment containing cockfighting equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Missing 74-year-old Louisville man with dementia found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man with dementia. According to a news release, a Golden Alert has been issued for Daryl Gibson. Gibson wandered away from home in the 1000 block of Lynnhurst Avenue, near Peachtree Avenue in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY

