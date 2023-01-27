Read full article on original website
Lady Wildcats Make Just Enough Shots to Down UHA
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats and University Heights Academy Lady Blazers were two teams needing a win in the worst way coming into Monday’s game at Wildcat Gym. UHA held a four-point lead with a minute left but Trigg rallied for the 40-36 win to snap a season-long five-game losing streak.
Max’s Moment – Hyde’s Three Pointer Pushes Lady Wildcats Past UHA
Trigg County senior Kara Kyde hauled down 18 rebounds and scored ten points on Monday, none bigger than her three-pointer to give the Lady Wildcats the lead for good in a 40-36 victory over the University Heights Lady Blazers. Watch Hyde step into the game-winner and snap the Lady Wildcats’...
Lemar Northington Named to All A Classic All-Tournament Team
After nearly leading his team to an incredible comeback win in the quarterfinal road of the 2023 All A Classic, a member of the University Heights Academy Blazers has been honored for his performance in the tournament. Upon the conclusion of the tournament Sunday afternoon it was announced that Lamar Northington had been selected to the All-Tournament Team.
Rebels Fall to Paducah Tilghman
For the first time since mid-December the Todd County Central Rebels have dropped back-to-back games. The Rebels were upended by Paducah Tilghman 78-59 Saturday night in Elkton. The loss comes on the heels of a home district loss Friday night to Franklin-Simpson. The win was the fourth in a row...
Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds
It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
Hall of Fame Track Coach Ed Davis Passes Away
Hall of Fame coach Ed Davis, who coached 21 individual state track champions and six region cross country champions at Christian County High School, has passed away according to tributes paid to him on social media. Davis was a 1965 graduate of Clarksville High School and began his coaching career...
Short-Handed Tigers Fade in Narrow Loss to Owensboro
For three quarters on Saturday, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team looked set to complete a season sweep of visiting Owensboro. But without the services of four players, the Tigers wore down and fell victim to a late Red Devil three-pointer in a 67-66 defeat. The loss is the third...
Carlisle County Delivers Late Gut Punch to Wildcats
For the second straight year, Carlisle County delivered a last-second gut punch to Trigg County. The Comets scored six points in the final 13 seconds of the game to stun the Wildcats 67-65 Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gym. A Hunter Reynolds free throw with 20 seconds left gave Trigg a...
Most schools call off in-person classes Tuesday
The forecast for a wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet prompted most schools in Christian County to call off classes for Tuesday. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School all announced Monday afternoon that they will be closed Tuesday for in-person learning while following plans for non-traditional instruction.
Weather closures, cancellations and delays
The following weather-related closings, cancellations and postponements have been announced in the Hopkinsville area. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Schools. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, University Heights Academy and Hopkinsville Community College are closed Wednesday. It is an...
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
Black Clarksville to celebrate 2nd annual Black Clarksville week, Black History Month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local community organization Black Clarksville will host their second annual Black Clarksville Week celebration from Feb. 5-10. As a celebration of Black History Month, Black Clarksville week will consist of five events that promote health and wellness, black-owned businesses, civic engagement, community service and local Black history.
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
Sumner County Schools Prepares for Possible Snow Days
Potential for freezing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. A Sumner County School Board member is advising parents to be aware that there is a possibility for school cancellations due to weather on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
Winter Weather Advisory from 2 until 10 p.m. Tuesday
With many roadways still ice and sleet-covered, the National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for Southwestern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. It includes Christian, Todd, Trigg, Montgomery and Stewart counties and forecasters say minor amounts of freezing rain and less than...
Country Club Lane Crash Sends Woman To The Hospital
A wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car was hit by a vehicle behind it at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane. The driver...
