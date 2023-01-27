ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

dailytrib.com

Granite Shoals council tables raw water intake project

The Granite Shoals City Council put a raw water intake project on hold after members learned they might have been misled about its necessity by former City Manager Jeff Looney. The council unanimously decided to table the project during its Jan. 24 regular meeting and will divert funding for it...
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
dailytrib.com

Aqua Texas to replace failing wastewater plant in Granite Shoals

A replacement wastewater treatment plant is in the works to service several Granite Shoals communities, including Tropical Hideaway and the incoming Granite Pointe subdivision. Representatives from Aqua Texas briefed the Granite Shoals City Council on Jan. 24 on plans to build a new plant by the summer of 2024, but they floundered when answering for the current plant’s failures in recent years.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man sentenced in 2017 Texas kidnapping, murder case

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous...
MISSION, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers

(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
TERRELL COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

DPS Record For Most Wanted Arrests

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 set a record for the success of its Ten Most Wanted program. There were 72 arrests, more than any year since 1993. In addition, law enforcement handed out $88,000 worth of rewards to help track down the most wanted individuals.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Casinos Gambling Big on Texas

As the 88th session of the Texas Legislature is off to the races, an army of lobbyists and mountains of money are placing their bets that the state will open the door to gambling. The Las Vegas Sands currently has 69 registered lobbyists, according to a report by the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX

