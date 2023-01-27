ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

City of Gastonia names new Police Chief

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The City of Gastonia has a new chief in town.

Trent Conard was named the next permanent police chief for the Gastonia Police Department on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eM4ha_0kTlY1g700
Trent Conard (Courtesy: City of Gastonia)

He served as the interim police chief in October 2022 and brings more than 28 years of experience to the position.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

He joined the GPD in 1996.

“After an extensive nationwide search, it was clear that Interim Chief Conard was the right choice to continue leading the GPD,” said City Manager Michael Peoples.

Union County Public Schools abandons plan to begin school year early

Gastonia advertised the position nationwide and received over 40 applications. Eight candidates were interviewed, and four were selected for an extensive test.

That assessment panel consisted of police chiefs, city managers from around the Charlotte region, and some Gastonia community leaders.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Gastonia as Police Chief and leading a department of dedicated public servants who share my passion to protect and serve through direct and intentional community involvement inclusive to all residents and visitors of our diverse city,” said Chief Conard.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is ongoing in the 600 block of East 24th Street. The area is near Cordelia Park. No additional details were immediately released by authorities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
LOWELL, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores fined for overcharging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three stores in Charlotte and one in Matthews are facing fines by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Sheriff’s Office Charge Former Employee Of Alexander County Schools

On January 27, 2023 the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Alexander County Schools about an alleged assault that occurred on school property. Officers conducted an investigation that revealed a staff member assaulted a student during school hours. Officers arrested Teresa Ellison Campbell, age 63 of Statesville. Campbell was charged with Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Assault on Child under 12. Campbell was given a first appearance of February 27, 2023 and a $30,000.00 dollar secured bond.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
FOREST CITY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy