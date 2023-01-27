ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Taylor woman sentenced to house arrest for unauthorized credit card use

Jan. 31—SCRANTON — A Taylor woman will serve time on house arrest for racking up thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on her former employer's credit cards. Jennifer Aniska, 32, was sentenced Tuesday by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse to two years of restrictive punishment, with the first 90 days on house arrest, for her Aug. 22 guilty plea to one count of access device fraud.
TAYLOR, PA
Two charged in Carbondale drug bust

Jan. 31—The Carbondale police found cocaine in a Luzerne County woman's bra and crack in her boyfriend's underpants early Saturday morning during a drug investigation. Kristy Cimilluca, 40, of Hunlock Twp., and Rolando Hidalgo, of Wilkes-Barre, were both arrested on drug charges filed by Officer Robert Williams. Earlier in...
CARBONDALE, PA
Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man

Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Old Forge contractor charged with home improvement fraud

Jan. 30—An Old Forge contractor faces charges after investigators say he defrauded a borough couple of almost $30,000 by failing to complete a series of projects at their home. Joseph Anthony Mancuso, owner of Joe Mancuso General Contracting, was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Senior Magisterial District Judge Theodore...
OLD FORGE, PA
Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming

The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
WYOMING STATE
Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash

The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lawsuit: Girl adopted from China suffered slavery in NH

Jan. 30—A Chinese-born girl ended up a slave to a New Boston family who adopted her and subjected her to years of confinement, beatings, starvation and forced labor, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in a New Hampshire court. The 70-page suit names the parents as defendants but also...
NEW BOSTON, NH
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report

A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
WYOMING STATE
Berks man got cash for returning tools he didn't buy, police say

Jan. 30—A Wyomissing man with a recent history of retail theft convictions in Berks County is accused by investigators of four municipalities of employing a ruse to get hundreds of dollars in cash refunds at Home Depot and Lowe's stores. Brian Potteiger, 35, was wanted on arrest warrants from...
WYOMISSING, PA
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA

