Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Taylor woman sentenced to house arrest for unauthorized credit card use
Jan. 31—SCRANTON — A Taylor woman will serve time on house arrest for racking up thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on her former employer's credit cards. Jennifer Aniska, 32, was sentenced Tuesday by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse to two years of restrictive punishment, with the first 90 days on house arrest, for her Aug. 22 guilty plea to one count of access device fraud.
Two charged in Carbondale drug bust
Jan. 31—The Carbondale police found cocaine in a Luzerne County woman's bra and crack in her boyfriend's underpants early Saturday morning during a drug investigation. Kristy Cimilluca, 40, of Hunlock Twp., and Rolando Hidalgo, of Wilkes-Barre, were both arrested on drug charges filed by Officer Robert Williams. Earlier in...
Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man
Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
Old Forge contractor charged with home improvement fraud
Jan. 30—An Old Forge contractor faces charges after investigators say he defrauded a borough couple of almost $30,000 by failing to complete a series of projects at their home. Joseph Anthony Mancuso, owner of Joe Mancuso General Contracting, was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Senior Magisterial District Judge Theodore...
Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming
The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash
The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
Man sentenced for speeding drunk through red light, killing St. Paul driver
At just 25, Isiah Desmond Valle-Kirk had already come a long way to get where he was in life, according to his family. He was devoted to his family and to his job — and had the drive to accomplish more. But his “dreams came to an end within...
Michigan inmate dying of cancer begs Gov. Whitmer for freedom after 46 years
For eight days this summer, Theresa Dunlap lay shackled to a hospital bed, battling stage 4 lung cancer and COVID-19 while mold grew in her chemo port. The 66-year-old prisoner pleaded through tears for the chains to be removed, but was met with a stony silence that continues to torment her.
Lawsuit: Girl adopted from China suffered slavery in NH
Jan. 30—A Chinese-born girl ended up a slave to a New Boston family who adopted her and subjected her to years of confinement, beatings, starvation and forced labor, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in a New Hampshire court. The 70-page suit names the parents as defendants but also...
Sheriff: One person shot by Wyoming officer after burglary report
A man is in critical condition after investigators say two Wyoming police officers opened fire early Monday when the man almost struck an officer as he tried to flee the scene of a possible burglary. A joint news release from the Wyoming Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
Berks man got cash for returning tools he didn't buy, police say
Jan. 30—A Wyomissing man with a recent history of retail theft convictions in Berks County is accused by investigators of four municipalities of employing a ruse to get hundreds of dollars in cash refunds at Home Depot and Lowe's stores. Brian Potteiger, 35, was wanted on arrest warrants from...
He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ― Mexican cartel members invited Alabama drug kingpin Rolando Antuain Williamson to cross the border and solidify their business relationship with a 2019 motorcycle trip. But Williamson worried the trip could be a trap. One of his Mexican associates cautioned he might be kidnapped, beaten and held...
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
