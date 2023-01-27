ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tech Moves: BECU hires first chief data officer; Amazon exec to depart; and more

— Boeing Employees Credit Union appointed Rick Eiel as its executive vice president and first chief data and analytics officer. Eiel, who has more than 30 years of experience in the consumer financial industry, was previously head of product and analytics at Equifax. He also held executive roles at Wells Fargo and spent 16 years at JPMorgan Chase, most recently as director of marketing channel analytics.
