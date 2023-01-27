Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Forbes ’30 under 30′ entrepreneurs raise $3M for remote work productivity startup backed by Meta
After more than a year of remote work, Devin Ajimine and his friends could not find a productivity tool that would help them stay focused. So they decided to build one themselves over a weekend. “We threw it up on TikTok, then it went viral multiple times,” said the 25-year-old...
Microsoft’s 343 Industries reportedly reorganizes after layoffs to chart future for ‘Halo’
A new report indicates that Microsoft’s layoffs earlier this month have forced significant changes at its subsidiary 343 Industries, the company behind the Halo series of video games. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier wrote Tuesday that the layoffs have put Redmond, Wash.-based 343 into a position where it’s “all but starting...
Tech Moves: BECU hires first chief data officer; Amazon exec to depart; and more
— Boeing Employees Credit Union appointed Rick Eiel as its executive vice president and first chief data and analytics officer. Eiel, who has more than 30 years of experience in the consumer financial industry, was previously head of product and analytics at Equifax. He also held executive roles at Wells Fargo and spent 16 years at JPMorgan Chase, most recently as director of marketing channel analytics.
Tech office leases slow to a ‘trickle’ in Seattle as real estate braces for impact of layoffs
Office building attendance in downtown Seattle this past November increased year-over-year from 15-20% to 35-60%, as more companies establish in-office mandates, according to a new report from CBRE. But only a “trickle” of tech tenants signed new leases downtown in the fourth quarter of last year, the report said, as...
Privacy bill aims to protect health data on apps and websites in Washington state
Consumers in Washington state will gain new privacy protections over their health data if lawmakers pass proposed legislation called the My Health, My Data Act. The act would prohibit websites and apps from collecting consumer health data without user consent and prevent the sale of such data. The draft legislation...
Science fiction focuses on the far future of terraforming, with a tie-in to today’s cities
Billionaires such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos dream of making Mars more like Earth, or seeing millions of people living and working in space — but could such dreams ever be turned into reality?. In a new novel titled “The Terraformers,” science writer Annalee Newitz imagines that tens...
