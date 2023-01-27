Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Schmidt officially hired as Consol’s head football coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and College Station Athletic Director Kevin Starnes recommended Brandon Schmidt to be the new head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School at Board Meeting on Tuesday. The School Board unanimously approved the hire. Schmidt comes from Prosper High...
Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M judging teams compete at National Western
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three competitive teams from the Department of Animal Science in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recently competed in the historic National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado. The 2023 meat judging team and the wool judging team brought home reserve champion wins...
Aggies Drop 81-70 Road Decision to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team dropped an 81-70 road decision to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. With the loss, the Aggies fell to 15-7 overall and 7-2 in Southeastern Conference play. Texas A&M faced a 42-34 deficit at halftime as...
4-Star Warren Roberson ‘loved everything he saw’ from Texas football
The biggest visitor that Texas football hosted of late for the 2023 recruiting class ahead of the second (and final) signing period of this cycle is the highly touted four-star TCU Horned Frogs commit and Red Oak (TX) safety Warren Roberson. Texas hosted Roberson on an official visit to Austin over the weekend, which is likely going to be his final college visit before making a decision later this week.
A&M Falls to No. 18 Stanford in ITA Kickoff Weekend Final
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost a hard-fought battle against No. 18 Stanford (4-1), Monday at the Taube Family Tennis Center. With A&M looking to take down another ranked opponent, pairing No. 33 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand got the Aggies off the mark fast, defeating Stanford’s Arthur Fery/Filip Kolasinski on court 1 (6-1). The Cardinal fired back winning on court 3, but A&M’s JC Roddick/Giulio Perego answered back by closing out court 2, besting Samir Banerjee/Max Basing (6-2) and securing the doubles point for the Maroon & White.
Aggies Hold Lead with Second Round Suspended at Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate
TUCSON, Ariz. – With play suspended in the second round due to darkness, the Texas A&M men’s golf holds a narrow lead atop the standings in the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at the par-72, 7,072-yard Tucson Country Club. Play was suspended at 5:55 p.m. local time. At the time...
Texas A&M, Bryan ISD, College Station ISD cancel Wednesday classes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations. Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
Texas A&M Drops Road Contest at Vanderbilt, 88-79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped an 88-79 decision in Sunday’s game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium. Aaliyah Patty paced the Aggies’ (6-13, 1-8 SEC) offense with a career-high 21 points. She made 9-of-10 from the field and added four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Kay Kay Green recorded double-digits in the scoring column for the fourth-consecutive game with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. Janiah Barker had nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.
Texas A&M Downs No. 20 Pepperdine to advance to ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team rallied to upset No. 20 Pepperdine to open the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Taube Family Tennis Center (4-2). The Aggies advanced to the finals where they will face hosts No. 18 Stanford. Doubles play for the Aggies...
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
Experience a High Flyin’, Death Defying night with Aggie Wranglers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Wranglers have a special night planned for the Brazos Valley coming up soon. The Texas A&M country and western dance team will host its annual banquet and silent auction in March. The night will kick off with food, dancing, a silent auction and...
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
As fracking increases in Texas, city leaders avoid scrutiny
This story is produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit news site that investigates climate issues. When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable
Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
