Tickets on sale United Way's sweethearts dinner fundraiser

Morrison County United Way is working with Coborn’s of Little Falls for this year’s Sweethearts Dinner (at home) fundraiser.

Tickets are on sale now for a take and bake steak and lobster tail dinner for two to go. Purchase a “pick up” ticket now either online at unit edwayofmc.org/tickets or to order with cash or check call (320) 632-5102, then stop by the meat department at Coborn’s in Little Falls to pick up that meal Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Ticket sales end Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Sweethearts Dinner includes two steaks (8 ounces) and two lobster tails (4 ounces) with a side of twice baked potatoes and asparagus. The meal will be boxed and ready to pick up Monday, Feb 13. The meal is for customers to take home and bake it for their sweethearts dinner. Baking instructions will be included.

Cost for one ticket which includes dinner for two is $50. Add on a bottle of select wines from Coborn’s Liquor.

“We are so excited to offer this take and bake dinner for two from Coborn’s with the new addition of lobster. The meal looks delicious,” said MCUW Executive Director, Meghann Boser.

Tickets for MCUW’s Sweethearts Dinner are on sale now at www.unitedway ofmc.org/tickets or for those who would prefer to place an order by phone (with check or cash), call Morrison County United Way at (320) 632-5102.

On a global scale the United Way works with nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries to create community-based and community-led solutions that strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life: education, financial stability and health. Locally, MCUW has two signature programs including Imagination Library and Tools for School. In addition to these programs, last year MCUW partnered with eight local agencies that are in line with MCUW’s mission to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another.

For more information about MCUW, visit www.unitedwayofmc.org or like them on Facebook.