No. 8 Baylor equestrian won its third-straight contest Saturday afternoon thanks to a 17-3 victory over South Dakota State University at the Willis Family Equestrian Center. The Bears (4-4, 2-1 Big 12) remain undefeated at home this season with a 4-0 mark and outscored their two opponents 32-5 across the two-day homestand. Baylor knocked off No. 9 University of Tennessee at Martin on Friday, 15-2.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO