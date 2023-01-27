IDAHO FALLS — Several people were displaced following a house fire in Idaho Falls Sunday night. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. on Falls Drive. A call came in from one of the occupants saying the basement was on fire and two people were still inside the home.

