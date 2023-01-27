ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Animals inside barn safe after neighbor notices fire and calls 911

UCON — Animals inside a barn are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday, all thanks to the quick action of a neighbor along with firefighters. Firefighters from the Ucon Fire Department, including help from Ammon and Idaho Falls, were dispatched to a barn fire after 7:30 a.m. The fire occurred on 109th North in Bonneville County.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Several people displaced after house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Several people were displaced following a house fire in Idaho Falls Sunday night. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. on Falls Drive. A call came in from one of the occupants saying the basement was on fire and two people were still inside the home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver, the pickup's only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Many east Idaho schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A large number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home

VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
TETON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Schools canceling Monday classes due to extreme cold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A couple of schools have announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, due to extreme cold temperatures and wind chill. The schools that have reached out to Local News 8 about cancelations are Alturas Preparatory Academy and Alturas International Academy, according to Principal Brian Bingham. There has been no indication on
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife

AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific’s Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Cleanup of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy