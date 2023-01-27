Read full article on original website
Animals inside barn safe after neighbor notices fire and calls 911
UCON — Animals inside a barn are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday, all thanks to the quick action of a neighbor along with firefighters. Firefighters from the Ucon Fire Department, including help from Ammon and Idaho Falls, were dispatched to a barn fire after 7:30 a.m. The fire occurred on 109th North in Bonneville County.
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months
POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
Several people displaced after house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Several people were displaced following a house fire in Idaho Falls Sunday night. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. on Falls Drive. A call came in from one of the occupants saying the basement was on fire and two people were still inside the home.
Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver, the pickup's only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter...
How a local construction crew is surviving the blistering cold temperatures
IDAHO FALLS – Though numerous schools across eastern Idaho are closed Monday due to record-breaking freezing temperatures, for many people it’s just another working day, and some are outside battling the extreme cold trying to stay warm. Montana Kottkey, 23, and his crew of 12 with NV Construction...
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Many east Idaho schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 30
Pedestrian in ICU after being hit when reportedly ‘jumping in front of vehicles’
BLACKFOOT — A 31-year-old man is in the ICU after he was hit by a vehicle over the weekend in Bingham County. According to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday around 10 p.m. north of Blackfoot on Rose Road. Several people reported the man attempted...
Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home
VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Second man tied to fire that destroyed 4,000 acres and 2 homes sentenced to probation
AMERICAN FALLS — The second of two men charged with starting a 2021 fire in Power County that destroyed nearly 4,000 acres and two homes has been sentenced to probation. Lucas C. Daniels, 20, of Blackfoot, and 23-year-old Brandon Donato Frias, of Wyoming, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of setting fire to wildland.
Here’s why some Pocatello residents are being asked to remove junipers
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and CR Fence LLC continue to make progress in removing junipers from the gullies in the Highland area. Junipers are being thinned to reduce the fire risk to nearby homes. A number of juniper trees...
Schools canceling Monday classes due to extreme cold
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A couple of schools have announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, due to extreme cold temperatures and wind chill. The schools that have reached out to Local News 8 about cancelations are Alturas Preparatory Academy and Alturas International Academy, according to Principal Brian Bingham. There has been no indication on
Wind chill warning issued for parts of eastern Idaho until Wednesday morning
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for part of eastern Idaho that remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The areas in the warning include Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School and Small.
Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife
AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific’s Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Cleanup of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
