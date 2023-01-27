ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, AL

WSFA

CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.  On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
DOTHAN, AL
elba-clipper.com

Ricky A Farris

Ricky Augustus Farris age 66 died at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, AL on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. Ricky was born November 30th, 1956 in Elba, AL. Ricky graduated from Elba High School in 1975. Ricky was a member of the First Baptist Church in Elba. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead

A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Car flips over after single-vehicle crash

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Dothan has caused a car to overturn on Omussee Road. According to officials, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Omussee Road flipped over after leaving the roadway and running into a ditch. The driver suffered no injuries...
DOTHAN, AL

