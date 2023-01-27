Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
elba-clipper.com
Ricky A Farris
Ricky Augustus Farris age 66 died at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, AL on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. Ricky was born November 30th, 1956 in Elba, AL. Ricky graduated from Elba High School in 1975. Ricky was a member of the First Baptist Church in Elba. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine having to learn your son has been murdered through a text message, then seeing that killing caught on video hours later?. That’s the unimaginable situation an Andalusia pastor and his wife found themselves in last October when they learned their son had been stabbed to death inside Donaldson prison.
wdhn.com
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
holmescounty.news
Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead
A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
wdhn.com
Car flips over after single-vehicle crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Dothan has caused a car to overturn on Omussee Road. According to officials, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Omussee Road flipped over after leaving the roadway and running into a ditch. The driver suffered no injuries...
Comments / 0