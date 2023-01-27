Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Alabama Attorney General suing to block early release of nearly 400 inmates
The Alabama Attorney General filed a lawsuit today opposing the early release of nearly 400 inmates on Tuesday, arguing that victims’ families weren’t properly notified of their releases. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Steve Marshall against Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Cam Ward...
Alabama mass prison release: State freeing 369 inmates under amended 2015 law
The Alabama Department of Corrections will be releasing nearly 400 inmates statewide on Tuesday. The mass release – which will put the early-release inmates under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – stems from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021. That...
Early release of hundreds of incarcerated people delayed; questions remain about public safety
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Over 400 incarcerated individuals are scheduled for supervised early release beginning Tuesday as a 2021 amendment to a previous law related to early release goes into effect, but that process has been delayed until victims of crimes committed by each individual are notified, according to court documents obtained by APR.
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system
A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
wtvy.com
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A judge has denied the Attorney General’s request for a restraining order to stop the inmate release. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward.
iheart.com
Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release
Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
Alabama mayors set priorities: Eliminate ‘Glock switches,’ extend economic incentives
Eliminating devices that can turn the average semi-automatic pistol into a machine gun, and the reauthorization of an economic incentive law are two legislative priorities the mayors of Alabama’s largest cities are likely to back in the coming weeks. Though a final list of the 2023 legislative priorities is...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
wtvy.com
McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled. Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier. As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant,...
Alabama Big 10 mayors meet in Mobile to discuss state’s ‘most important issues’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Big 10 Mayors held a press conference at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel in Mobile Monday to “discuss their mission to address issues and opportunities across the state as well as their collective focus and goals for 2023,” according to a release. The Big 10 Mayors are made up […]
Dolly Parton free library signups soar after Alabama announces program
More than 1,000 kids soon will begin receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library in Jefferson and Walker counties in 2023. Gov. Kay Ivey announced support for a statewide Imagination Library network, along with more than $4 million in funding, on Jan. 18. At Better Basics, a Birmingham-based nonprofit...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
The man was listed in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment after being thrown off his motorcycle. Students at Newton Elementary wondered what in the world was going on after they were summoned to the lunchroom. Dothan Housing working towards more...
WSFA
State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
cullmantribune.com
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.
wbrc.com
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
Comments / 0