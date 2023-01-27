Read full article on original website
The Alliance of Women in Washington Wine Honors the Industry’s “First Ladies”
January 30th – RICHLAND, WA— The Alliance of Women in Washington Wine is proud to announce the “First Ladies of Washington Wine” luncheon event to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser, WA. This very special...
CropX Acquires Tule
Further Expands in California with New Solutions for Specialty Crops and Drip Irrigation. , a global leader in digital solutions for agronomic farm management, today announced its acquisition of Tule Technologies, a precision irrigation company based in California. This acquisition brings new data capture technologies to the CropX Agronomic Farm Management System and expands its market in California drip-irrigated specialty crops.
