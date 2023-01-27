Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing working towards more affordable housing for Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is working towards more affordable housing in the Wiregrass through their Community Preservation and Revitalization Program (CPR). Alabama’s rent-to-income rates have increased by 4% making us one of the top six rent burdened states. CPR is currently focused on renovating and rebuilding the...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Shelter is such a necessity, from having a roof over your head to having a bed to crawl into each night. However, that has become harder for Alabamians to afford. Dr. Michael C. Threatt, the Senior Vice President and COO of the Dothan Housing Authority, explained...
wtvy.com
McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled. Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier. As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant,...
WSFA
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
wtvy.com
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Student claims pregnancy discrimination at Troy University
TROY, Ala (WDHN)— On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of a pregnancy discrimination investigation into Troy University. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the OCR ran the investigation into whether Troy University appropriately responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year. […]
Alabama church splitting from United Methodist Church following vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On Jan. 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine having to learn your son has been murdered through a text message, then seeing that killing caught on video hours later?. That’s the unimaginable situation an Andalusia pastor and his wife found themselves in last October when they learned their son had been stabbed to death inside Donaldson prison.
wtvy.com
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
wtvy.com
Date set for Empty Bowls Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, Wiregrass Area Food Bank has you covered with their annual Empty Bowls Dothan event. Community-made bowls will be sold from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 South Saint Andrews Street, in Dothan, AL.
wdhn.com
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
wdhn.com
Victim’s sister is happy that the suspect is going to jail, but still wants a harsher punishment
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A murder suspect agreed to a reduced charge on Monday morning in a Henry County Courtroom. Bruce Weems was set to start a murder trial in Abbeville. He is accused of killing a father of 5 Willie Davis Jr. in 2021. Then according to police...
Family of Ft. Rucker soldier believes death is a cover-up
BRONX, NY (WPIX) — After two weeks of an investigation into the murder of a Fort Rucker soldier, the family of the victim is finally speaking out on the case. More News from WRBL It’s been more than two weeks since a fellow soldier allegedly killed private first class Abdul Latifu junior on the grounds of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Road closure on Interstate 65 northbound
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT has closed the ramp to exit 93 on Interstate 65 northbound for an undetermined amount of time, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 1:24 p.m., a commercial vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, which caused the closure. ALDOT is on the scene detouring traffic...
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
selmasun.com
Montgomery county fugitive wanted on domestic violence criminal mischief charges
A Montgomery county fugitive is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of alleged domestic violence in the third degree criminal mischief. Levonta Wheeler, 30, is described as a Black male, standing at 5’10" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Wheeler allegedly...
Comments / 0