Kentucky State

WTVQ

Kentucky to begin processing state tax returns on Feb. 6

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue says it started accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns last week. Officials say that mirrors the IRS tax filing timeline. The state says the processing of Kentucky returns is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6. State revenue officials...
Education leaders discuss plan to improve teacher shortage in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Education was at the forefront of discussion at the State capital Monday with Governor Andy Beshear, and the Coalition to Sustain The Education Profession. Many local education leaders discussed the ways they are trying to further improve education in the state with new recommendations for...
Cold and unsettled weather continues into early February

It turned into an icy final morning of January across Central and Eastern Kentucky with some light freezing rain creating some travel issues as expected for the morning commute. Luckily the ice accretion wasn’t a significant amount so we didn’t see another issues with trees and power lines and the ice on the ground made for some pretty photos around the area.
Wintry mix on the table heading into Tuesday

We saw an interesting start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a frontal boundary draped across the area. With cooler air on the north side of the front interacting with some low level moisture created some fairly dense fog during the early afternoon hours along the I-64 corridor. Visibility dropped to less then 1/4 of a mile at times as we saw quite a spread on either side of the boundary. By mid-afternoon, temperatures had dropped into the upper 30s in Lexington with mid-50s down south.
LEXINGTON, KY

