Elba, AL

elba-clipper.com

Ricky A Farris

Ricky Augustus Farris age 66 died at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, AL on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. Ricky was born November 30th, 1956 in Elba, AL. Ricky graduated from Elba High School in 1975. Ricky was a member of the First Baptist Church in Elba. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Wintry mess across the South

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another very warm one with lows around 60 degrees and patchy fog. Wednesday will keep the warm trend going with highs peaking around 70 degrees. We’ll also have a 10% chance for light rain. Thursday will be dry until the afternoon...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.  On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
OZARK, AL
WSFA

Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Kitchen fire forces family out of their home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family was forced out of their home after the kitchen area caught fire Saturday afternoon. Dothan Fire was called to the 800 block of Memphis Street in Dothan for what was called in as a stove fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
ABBEVILLE, AL
holmescounty.news

wdhn.com

Car flips over after single-vehicle crash

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Dothan has caused a car to overturn on Omussee Road. According to officials, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Omussee Road flipped over after leaving the roadway and running into a ditch. The driver suffered no injuries...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
DOTHAN, AL

