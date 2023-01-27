Read full article on original website
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Headland. The Dothan High School basketball team will have a game with Headland High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Dothan High School basketball team will have a game with Headland High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
elba-clipper.com
Ricky A Farris
Ricky Augustus Farris age 66 died at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, AL on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 due to complications from a stroke. Ricky was born November 30th, 1956 in Elba, AL. Ricky graduated from Elba High School in 1975. Ricky was a member of the First Baptist Church in Elba. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
wdhn.com
Wintry mess across the South
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another very warm one with lows around 60 degrees and patchy fog. Wednesday will keep the warm trend going with highs peaking around 70 degrees. We’ll also have a 10% chance for light rain. Thursday will be dry until the afternoon...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
Alabama: A Dothan woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured to stand trial this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured will stand trial this week. Norciss Brown faces 30 plus counts of reckless endangerment. Police say Brown in September of 2021 held a party for minors on reeves street in the plaza two shopping center. […]
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
wtvy.com
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
wdhn.com
Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
Alabama murder suspect claims ‘stand your ground’ defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the “stand your ground” law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on Jan. 11. A week later, Barnes was released on […]
WSFA
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
wdhn.com
Kitchen fire forces family out of their home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family was forced out of their home after the kitchen area caught fire Saturday afternoon. Dothan Fire was called to the 800 block of Memphis Street in Dothan for what was called in as a stove fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
holmescounty.news
Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead
A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
wdhn.com
Car flips over after single-vehicle crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Dothan has caused a car to overturn on Omussee Road. According to officials, at approximately 8:15 a.m. a Chevrolet Malibu heading south on Omussee Road flipped over after leaving the roadway and running into a ditch. The driver suffered no injuries...
wdhn.com
Vacant home catches fire in Downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fire Crews rushed to a structure fire in downtown Dothan on Saturday night because they were told over the scanner that smoke was coming from the roof of the home and that there may be a homeless person inside. When crews arrived at the home...
wtvy.com
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine having to learn your son has been murdered through a text message, then seeing that killing caught on video hours later?. That’s the unimaginable situation an Andalusia pastor and his wife found themselves in last October when they learned their son had been stabbed to death inside Donaldson prison.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
