Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Disney Turns Photographers’ Diverse Princess Portraits into Dolls
Disney has partnered with CreativeSoul Photography, a black-owned business, to release a special edition artist series collection of dolls across the African diaspora that are inspired by Disney Princesses. The CreativeSoul Doll Collection — based on the work of CreativeSoul Photography founders Regis and Kahran Bethencourt — reimagines what a...
petapixel.com
Wedding Photographer Sued After Making ‘Unreasonable Demands’
A wedding photographer is being sued by a dad who accuses the shooter of making unreasonable demands just before his daughter’s ceremony. The New Jersey-based father-of-the-bride says he is out of pocket by $76,000 and was forced to find a photographer at the very last minute for his daughter’s lavish wedding.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
petapixel.com
What is Dynamic Range in Photography?
We’ve all heard the term “dynamic range” when reading the latest and greatest offerings of camera manufacturers — “this camera has the highest dynamic range in its category!” We understand that a greater dynamic range is generally a good thing to have. Maybe we...
petapixel.com
‘Lunchbox’ Replaces Photographers as the First AI Image Generator for Food
A company has launched the first artificially intelligent (AI) image generator for food photos. AI food photo generator, called Lunchbox, is aimed at restaurants that need to quickly create images of food for their social media pages, websites, and menus. Lunchbox, which is based on OpenAI’s DALL-E generative AI, hopes...
petapixel.com
Photographer Who Copied Prince Andrew Photo says it is ‘Not Fake’
New evidence has emerged that allegedly proves the infamous photo showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Virginia Guiffre’s waist is real. According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, photographer Mark Thomas, who copied the original photo of Prince Andrew photo, can prove it is “not fake.”
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Comments / 0