Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Mahomes expected to play in AFC Championship

By PJ Green
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have their quarterback for the AFC Championship game.

On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes has looked good in practice and said yes to if he will play against the Cincinnati Bengals .

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. He left the game, but returned in the second half and finished the game.

Both ankles have been taped throughout the week at practice.

Chiefs fan who caught Henne touchdown ball describes experience, what’s next

Mahomes said earlier in the week that he has had almost all-day care everyday since his injury.

