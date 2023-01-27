ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Best places to watch Sunday’s Chiefs game, according to Yelp KC

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday may simply be too cold for some Chiefs fans to watch the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, why not head inside?

Yelp KC shares its list of the best places to watch a Chiefs game in Kansas City.

The company said it used an algorithm to analyze things like the best overall reviews, best place to watch football, best place to hold a watch party, and other factors.

KC Bier Company is one of the top on Yelp’s list.

While it’s primarily a wholesale brewery, KC Bier Co. also has a tasting room. The company creates German-style beer with imported ingredients.

KC Bier Co. brewed a special bier called Arrowhead Lager for the Chiefs playoffs run.

“We have sold out of our bottles, but you can come in this weekend. On Sunday, if you wear your Chiefs gear, you will get $1 off a half-liter of that beer,” Steve Holle, KC Bier Co., said.

Other places on Yelp KC’s list include:

