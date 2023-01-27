Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
A 6 Year Old Michigan Boy Ordered $1,000 Worth Of Grubhub
A Michigan father was putting his 6-year-old son Mason to bed on Saturday night when car after car started pulling up to his house and dropping off food deliveries. After $1,000 of food was dropped off at his house Keith Stonehouse figured out what had happened. How Did Mason Order...
Meet Woody: Michigan’s own Groundhog Meteorologist
Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)
Here Are 5 Signs of Frostbite Every Michigander Needs to Know
Snow is one thing, but this bitter cold snap that Southwest Michigan has been experiencing chills me to the bone. Just because we Michiganders are used to dealing with cold snowy winters doesn't mean we have to like it!. Weather forecasters throughout the area say we can expect these below-freezing...
Take in the View From the Tallest Bar in Michigan
If you're not afraid of heights, you might want to add this Detroit bar to your bucket list. Allow me to introduce you to High Bar; the tallest bar in Michigan. Appropriately named, might I add. The Tallest Bar in Michigan is High Bar in Detroit. High Bar is nestled...
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
Paczki Are Popping Up in Michigan. Why Is Prune the Best Flavor?
It's getting to be that special time of the year in Michigan! I was in Grand Rapids at Family Fare recently when I spotted my first fully-stocked pączki display of the season in the bakery. I look forward to seeing those iconic red boxes popping in grocery stores each...
One of Michigan’s Most Unique and Rare Gemstones Isn’t Even a Gem
For Michigan rockhounds, the Great Lakes State must be heaven on Earth!. Those that love to collect rocks, gems, and minerals can find everything from Yooperlite to agate to fossils on the shores of the Great Lakes. However, did you know some of Michigan's most unique gemstones aren't even technically gems at all?
How Illegal is it to ‘Get Frisky’ in Your Car in Michigan?
I haven't thought about "getting frisky" in the car in years, maybe because I'm dang near 50 and any thoughts that I have about intimacy usually involve thoughts like "hey, will I pull something if I do it like that?". When I was young, I'm talking teen years, I made...
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
What is an Alberta Clipper, and How Do They Affect Michigan?
I was watching the weather earlier this week so I could be prepared for the upcoming winter weather. Keeping in mind, I grew up in a part of the country where weather terminology is VERY common, so I mostly understood the terminology this meteorologist was using. But this weather person...
5 Affirmations For Michiganders Shoveling Snow for the 100th Time
The snow has the potential to be breathtakingly beautiful. From inside. In the heat. When you're not staring at a full driveway that needs shoveling. As you're trying to motivate yourself to leave the comfort of your cozy living room to face the task ahead of you, you might need some help.
Michigan Woman Shocked After Finding ‘Death Threat’ In Her SHEIN Order
A lot of us are guilty of spending hours and hours scrolling one of the US' top fast fashion websites, Shein. You may even have several items from the asian website in your closet right now as you read this. But, what if you opened your latest package from the...
