Okemos, MI

The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Meet Woody: Michigan’s own Groundhog Meteorologist

Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
