Groundhog's Day is coming up yet again, and I'm not talking about the beloved movie about the holiday starring Bill Murray. I'm talking about one of the strangest American traditions, where we look to a groundhog based in the middle of nowhere Pennsylvania to let us know if it's going to snow more, or not. (In the case of Michigan, it will no, matter what he says)

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO