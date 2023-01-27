ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State parks in Mendocino County suffered moderate damage from storm systems

The recent series of atmospheric rivers knocked down old growth trees and inflicted moderate structural damage in Mendocino State parks. Preliminary estimates for clean up and repair after the storms range from half a million to a million dollars. More precise numbers will be available after a thorough investigation of the costs to replace a couple of bridges over Little River, in the Van Damme State Park.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

