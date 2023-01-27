Read full article on original website
TXDOT fights winter storm
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation spent Friday Jan. 27 spraying roadways with brine in preparation for the Jan. 30 winter storm. The brine leaves salt on the road and helps prevent the build up of ice, but it doesn’t work perfectly, heavy rain can wash the salt away. Should the brine not work, TxDOT will have to spray the roads again to melt the ice.
More Ice for Tuesday & Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a 60% chance of seeing freezing rain and sleet across Texoma, mainly in the morning hours. We will be looking at hazardous driving conditions with this wintery precipitation. For those reasons, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday. We will see an 80% chance of precipitation on Wednesday. Computer models are suggesting that most of the precipitation we would see Wednesday may be freezing rain. If this is the case, we will be looking at very icy conditions all across the area. We may also be looking at a bigger threat of power outages if we mainly have freezing rain.
Freezing rain and sleet could cause slick spots across Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arctic air has settled in across Texoma, setting the stage for a messy week ahead as wet weather moves in. We’ll remain quiet tonight, but it’s the north breeze that will have the higher impacts. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens first thing out the door Monday morning.
