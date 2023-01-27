Man arrested for theft and damage of Windsor store
WINDSOR, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man that they say damaged Windsor General Store, damaged the store’s ATM, and stole lottery tickets and cigarettes.
According to investigators, 44-year-old Michael Yates Brown was arrested after being identified from a store surveillance video. A search warrant of a Jackson, S.C. camper uncovered the stolen lottery tickets.
Brown was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to person property more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Brown was already in custody with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office prior to the recent charges.
