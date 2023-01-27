ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Tyre Nichols prepares to lay him to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of Tyre Nichols planned to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he was beaten to death by Memphis police after a traffic stop. In those three weeks, five police officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded. Two more officers have been suspended. Also fired: two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant. And more discipline could be coming.
