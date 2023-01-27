ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktswblog.net

Bobcats Prevail in Overtime Win

The Texas State Women’s basketball team defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles by a final score of 62-52 on Saturday evening in Strahan Arena. The Bobcats came into this game in fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference and are now tied for second in the conference with the win today.
SAN MARCOS, TX
ktswblog.net

Kind Radio and The Wiz

When walking down Guadalupe towards the square you’re likely to take note of the KZSM studio along the way. It’s a very eye-catching block. It might be the loudspeakers overhead streaming live local radio out into the streets, the bubble machine parked on the sidewalk next door, or the cast of inanimate characters that have lived behind the large glass windows over the years. Something about KZSM is bound to pique your interest. You will be able to tell that it appears to be something more than a “run of the mill” radio studio pumping out top 40 tracks and commercial advertisements. Stopping by to take a listen and a peek inside (which I encourage you to do sometime) makes its uniqueness clearer than ever. If you dive deeper, you discover a rich local history, a community driven mission, and an indisputably deep passion.
SAN MARCOS, TX
ktswblog.net

Using Local Music to Expand Your Space

Finding a space where you feel included and motivated to explore an unfamiliar place is important for college students. Whether you moved from 1,000 miles or just 10 minutes away to your school, everyone deserves to find their community. After coming to Texas State and living in San Marcos, I found that local music has given me some of the most exciting opportunities to take on as a music journalist for KTSW. Therefore, I think the local music scene in San Marcos is a hidden gem that many more students should explore further.
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy