When walking down Guadalupe towards the square you’re likely to take note of the KZSM studio along the way. It’s a very eye-catching block. It might be the loudspeakers overhead streaming live local radio out into the streets, the bubble machine parked on the sidewalk next door, or the cast of inanimate characters that have lived behind the large glass windows over the years. Something about KZSM is bound to pique your interest. You will be able to tell that it appears to be something more than a “run of the mill” radio studio pumping out top 40 tracks and commercial advertisements. Stopping by to take a listen and a peek inside (which I encourage you to do sometime) makes its uniqueness clearer than ever. If you dive deeper, you discover a rich local history, a community driven mission, and an indisputably deep passion.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO