Ma$e’s ‘Harlem World’ Shows Him Love With His Own Day [VIDEO]

 4 days ago
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Grammy’s and AMA’s is cool but it’s nothing better then when the place from which it all started awards you.

47 year old, original ‘Bad Boy’ rapper Ma$e was given the esteem honor of receiving his own day in his beloved ‘Harlem World’ New York.

Congratulations are most definitely in order as Grammy Award nominated rapper Ma$e received a framed proclamation from New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley declaring January 24 “Ma$e Day” in Harlem, with a proclamation ceremony held outside Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater.

In his acceptance speech Ma$e had this to say:

“I want to thank all of you for coming out here today, but most of all, I want to say this because this really matters in our community: a win only feels great when you win with family,” …“Today, I have my whole family here — my wife of 22 years and a bunch of people in the crowd, a bunch of great artists…Thank you, and thank you Harlem for making me great.”…“And most of all, my pastor is here. This is the guy that prayed for me when I left Hip Hop, so y’all all wanna know who changed me? This is the guy that changed me.”

