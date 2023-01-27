ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

Letter: Todd Cimino-Johnson, Leesburg

Editor: Imagine working for a company that cut your pay while also making a profit or record profit. Imagine being unable to feed, clothe, or support your family on the wages you were making before the pay cuts. Imagine the prices of everyday consumer goods and services increasing to almost double digits.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Agrees to Easement with Local Game Club

The Lovettsville Town Council on Jan. 26 agreed to an open-space easement with the Lovettsville Game Protective Association for the entirety of its 5.5-acre property. The easement will limit future development on the property as well as guarantee that the public will continue to have access to the baseball field on site and a portion of the parking.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Dog Park Closes for Maintenance

The Olde Izaak Walton Dog Park in Leesburg will be closed this week as the town staff performs annual maintenance. The work includes removing the wood chip mulch and replacing it with a new layer. The decomposition of the mulch causes the surfacing to become saturated and can lead to drainage problems. Applying new mulch will create a more stable, well drained surface throughout the season.
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire

(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Local Cut Combines Fast Casual, Sit-Down Dining, and Local Food

After a broken water pipe washed out its New Year’s debut, The Local Cut opens this week in Purcellville. The restaurant offers something for everyone—those on the go, people looking for a sit-down meal, diners who crave a taste of secret family recipes and anyone who just wants to support local business and food.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries

Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA9

Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist

VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Residents Voice Support, Opposition to Rt. 690 Interchange

Purcellville residents both supporting and opposing the county’s proposed Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange project voiced their opinions at a nearly three-hour long information session hosted by the town on Jan. 25. After a decade of planning, the $40.7 million project is scheduled to begin construction next year. However, in...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.

UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

