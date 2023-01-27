Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Letter: Todd Cimino-Johnson, Leesburg
Editor: Imagine working for a company that cut your pay while also making a profit or record profit. Imagine being unable to feed, clothe, or support your family on the wages you were making before the pay cuts. Imagine the prices of everyday consumer goods and services increasing to almost double digits.
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Agrees to Easement with Local Game Club
The Lovettsville Town Council on Jan. 26 agreed to an open-space easement with the Lovettsville Game Protective Association for the entirety of its 5.5-acre property. The easement will limit future development on the property as well as guarantee that the public will continue to have access to the baseball field on site and a portion of the parking.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Dog Park Closes for Maintenance
The Olde Izaak Walton Dog Park in Leesburg will be closed this week as the town staff performs annual maintenance. The work includes removing the wood chip mulch and replacing it with a new layer. The decomposition of the mulch causes the surfacing to become saturated and can lead to drainage problems. Applying new mulch will create a more stable, well drained surface throughout the season.
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Official Talks About Former Frederick Towne Mall, Local Economy
The owners have proposed the former mall be turned into an entertainment venue. Frederick, Md (KM) What to do about the former Frederick Towne Mall has been a topic of discussion among Frederick City Officials. At one time, the mall, now known as District 40, had JC Penny and Montgomery...
fox5dc.com
Ex-stripper Monica Gary eyeing Virginia Senate seat
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
Inside Nova
Republican Lowery running for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney
A defense attorney wants to take over as Prince William County’s top prosecutor. Republican Matt Lowery plans to challenge Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth in November’s election. “Amy Ashworth has made policy choices quite intentionally that have run the commonwealth’s attorney’s office into the ground,” he said....
loudounnow.com
Local Cut Combines Fast Casual, Sit-Down Dining, and Local Food
After a broken water pipe washed out its New Year’s debut, The Local Cut opens this week in Purcellville. The restaurant offers something for everyone—those on the go, people looking for a sit-down meal, diners who crave a taste of secret family recipes and anyone who just wants to support local business and food.
Alleged gaming machine bandits busted in Fairfax
Two Maryland men who police say could be connected to thefts of gaming machines across Fairfax County have been arrested after police say they were pulled over and found with gaming machine parts and burglary tools.
Inside Nova
Prince William County seeking federal money for Minnieville interchange
Prince William County is hoping the third time is a charm when it comes to a federal RAISE grant for the Minnieville Road interchange crucial to the Quartz District development planned in Dale City. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority endorsed the county’s third application for...
Inside Nova
280-unit housing complex pitched for Dumfries
Main Street Dumfries could soon get a big addition. Audeo Partners, a Washington, D.C-based real estate developer, has proposed a 280-unit housing complex at the town’s north end. “We thought the town deserved something fresh,” said Audeo managing partner Madi Ford. The project, dubbed Aras on Main, would...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
NBC Washington
Safe Passage Employee Shot in Front of Coolidge HS, Leading to Lockdowns at Three DC Schools
A man was shot in the head at the intersection of 5th Street and Somerset Place NW on Monday afternoon. The shooting, which happened in front of Coolidge High School, led to a lockdown at that school and two others close by. In addition to Coolidge, Ida B. Wells Middle...
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
loudounnow.com
Residents Voice Support, Opposition to Rt. 690 Interchange
Purcellville residents both supporting and opposing the county’s proposed Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange project voiced their opinions at a nearly three-hour long information session hosted by the town on Jan. 25. After a decade of planning, the $40.7 million project is scheduled to begin construction next year. However, in...
Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.
UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
