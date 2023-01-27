Read full article on original website
Ugandan activist’s family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family...
Holding out for a 2022 MPN Hero: Justine Hallahan on PA live!
PA live! 1.31.2023 Theresa Caputo Interview
Wilkes-Barre issues CODE BLUE for upcoming dates
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced Tuesday, the city has issued a Code Blue designation for the next five days due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program is run by Keystone Mission and the Code Blue Emergency Shelter is located...
PA live! 1.31.2023 Neat Sheets
Chocolate bars and monkey bars: how to raise money for special needs playground
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lizzie, Helene, Cheryl, Michelle, Nicole, and Simon, who talk about the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project. Their committee is working to raise money to enhance playgrounds with accessible and adaptive playground equipment so that anyone of...
John Mayer to bring solo tour to Pennsylvania
Iowa Democrats pick ex-House candidate as new state leader
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats chose a failed Congressional candidate to lead their state party as they grapple with a series of election losses and an effort from the national party to take away its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential race. Rita Hart, the former state senator...
