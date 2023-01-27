Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
tourcounsel.com
Chapel Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Chapel Hills Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States, with 562,733 square feet (52,280 m2) of gross leasable area. The anchor stores are AMC Theatres, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, H&M, and Macy's. There are two vacant anchor stores that Burlington and Gordmans occupied before closing.
Daily Record
Neighbors: Cañon City’s new Human Resources Director spent nearly 20 years serving in the Navy
Cities and towns cannot run without dedicated city employees who put in long hours to make it appear that the community runs itself. It’s important to acknowledge those who make Fremont County life smooth for the everyday resident. Cañon City’s new Human Resources Director, Butch Batchelder, is one of those dedicated individuals.
'Just Like That': Bonnie Raitt announces Colorado concert
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage this summer. Raitt's "Just Like That" national tour, which launched last April, will continue in 2023, with another stop in Colorado. Raitt and her band have announced a performance at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts...
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
coloradosprings.com
Fleeing Nazis inspired former Colorado Springs resident's new film, 'Condor's Nest'
Growing up in Colorado Springs, Phil Blattenberger lived in an apartment that looked out over big, wide-open fields. It was the ’90s and early 2000s, before the city began to sprawl into surrounding empty spaces. Those vistas inspired a love of storytelling, something he stumbled into later in life when his first screenplay was made into the 2019 Vietnam war film “Point Man.”
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
KKTV
Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
KKTV
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the great outdoors. Regardless, Colorado Springs pet owners and their dogs took this as an opportunity to make their mark on the fresh powder. Locals gathered at Bear Creek Dog Park...
buenavistacolorado.org
Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes
This class covers the material needed to get your Colorado CCW Permit. We will cover basic firearms safety, handgun types and operation, ammunition basics, legal use of force, and gear basics. Classes are held in Buena Vista, CO. Classroom – 4 hrs – Basic firearms safety, handgun types, ammunition basics,...
U.S. Air Force Academy Prepares for Green Comet
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Space exploration and understanding are what cadets and scientists at the U.S. Air Force Academy are reaching for. With the looming “once in a lifetime” green comet scheduled to make a pass over Earth, multiple telescopes on the Academy’s grounds will face the night sky in hopes of gathering images of the […]
KKTV
WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
Southbound I-25 blocked at Circle, traffic at standstill
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — I-25 southbound is blocked at Circle Drive/Lake Avenue due to a crash, in which the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said people were trapped. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications Twitter account tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. and said the Interstate was blocked due to a crash at […]
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
KKTV
WATCH: 140+ crashes reported in Colorado Springs in 24 hours
The declaration will be in effect through the morning of Feb. 4. SNOW FUN! Some hardy pups enjoyed the cold weather Sunday!. Our news crew got the entire dramatic conclusion on tape!. COLD morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Warming up later this week!
9News
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
KKTV
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An internal investigation is underway by the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) after claims a person who didn’t have a legal nursing license worked as a nurse at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. An anonymous source reached out to 11 News concerned...
Comments / 0