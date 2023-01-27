Ronna McDaniel beats back Dhillon in battle for control of the RNC

Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Washington Examiner
Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves
House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
Washington Examiner
In Docu-gate, Dems and GOP agree: Biden team must show files to Congress
Members of the Biden Administration should face serious consequences if they continue defying bipartisan congressional demands for intelligence information. Repeat: Bipartisan — as was made clear again on the Sunday news shows. It is of course rare these days when key members of both parties in both chambers of Congress sing from the same sheet music. When they do, an administration of any party should take notice.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
Washington Examiner
Matt Gaetz confirms deal was struck between McCarthy and hard-line Republicans during speaker vote
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) confirmed that a deal, made in writing, that had "multiple forms" was cut between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP rebels during the speakership vote earlier this month. In a candid exchange with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Gaetz credited the appointment of Republican holdouts to...
Washington Examiner
Biden didn't disclose FBI search because he was focused on 'things that matter,' White House says
The White House defended its failure to disclose an FBI search of President Joe Biden’s think tank in the weeks after the president’s attorneys found classified documents at the site. Biden’s communications director said the president was cooperating with federal authorities but that his focus remains on his...
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Washington Examiner
Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey
A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
Washington Examiner
State of Our Union: The Federal Reserve cannot save the economy from Biden's White House
On its face, the economy seems to be OK again. After an unprecedented glut of spending and a resulting inflation crisis, employment has kept up while investors downgrade their risk of recession. And yet President Joe Biden's victory laps seem to be celebrating a mere facade — an economy that...
Washington Examiner
White House asks of Kamala Harris, 'What's she doing? Where is she?'
Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to live up to her preelection hype and has fumbled requests from President Joe Biden’s chief of staff to increase her profile to help the boss, according to a key insider. Author Chris Whipple, given incredible access inside the Biden White House, said...
Washington Examiner
White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline
President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
Washington Examiner
Video shows Trump pleading the Fifth Amendment for four hours in New York inquiry
Former President Donald Trump pleaded the Fifth Amendment for nearly four hours while sitting for a deposition in the New York attorney general's civil fraud investigation last summer. Trump is seen in the newly released video taken on Aug. 10, 2022, sitting under oath and answering questions from New York...
Washington Examiner
GOP move to add 'welfare' to subcommittee name sparks Democratic outrage
Democrats reacted harshly to the decision of Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to add the word “welfare” to the name of a subcommittee. Democrats took umbrage with Chairman Jason Smith’s decision to rename the Worker and Family Support subcommittee to the subcommittee on Work and Welfare. Ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) condemned the change during his opening remarks at the committee organizational meeting and asked the GOP to reconsider.
Washington Examiner
Top Soros operative Tom Perriello repeatedly visited Joe Biden White House
A senior director for a George Soros-chaired nonprofit organization who oversees a secretive dark money group influencing the Biden administration has made frequent trips to the White House, records show. Tom Perriello is executive director for Soros's Open Society-U.S. and on the board of Governing for Impact, a Soros-backed group...
Washington Examiner
Santos campaign treasurer quits as lawmaker's popularity continues to wane
Rep. George Santos's (R-NY) longtime campaign treasurer has resigned, according to filings to the Federal Election Commission. Nancy Marks filed her resignation from her roles in Santos's campaign and other committees. It is currently unclear who the new treasurer will be. An amended form claimed Tom Datwyler was the new...
Washington Examiner
Biden dodging question on speaking to special counsel continues White House's evasive tactic
President Joe Biden and his White House refuse to say whether he would agree to speak with special counsel Robert Hur if the prosecutor asks to interview him about the mishandling of classified information. Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Hur to investigate the classified documents on Jan. 12. Biden’s personal...
