ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ronna McDaniel beats back Dhillon in battle for control of the RNC

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves

House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
Washington Examiner

In Docu-gate, Dems and GOP agree: Biden team must show files to Congress

Members of the Biden Administration should face serious consequences if they continue defying bipartisan congressional demands for intelligence information. Repeat: Bipartisan — as was made clear again on the Sunday news shows. It is of course rare these days when key members of both parties in both chambers of Congress sing from the same sheet music. When they do, an administration of any party should take notice.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden judge delivers gun industry huge win in New Jersey

A federal judge in New Jersey on Tuesday iced a new law celebrated by liberals that would allow the state to shut down, and likely bankrupt, the firearms industry if a single gun were misused in a crime. U.S. District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi, a Biden appointee, said that he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
Washington Examiner

White House asks of Kamala Harris, 'What's she doing? Where is she?'

Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to live up to her preelection hype and has fumbled requests from President Joe Biden’s chief of staff to increase her profile to help the boss, according to a key insider. Author Chris Whipple, given incredible access inside the Biden White House, said...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline

President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP move to add 'welfare' to subcommittee name sparks Democratic outrage

Democrats reacted harshly to the decision of Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to add the word “welfare” to the name of a subcommittee. Democrats took umbrage with Chairman Jason Smith’s decision to rename the Worker and Family Support subcommittee to the subcommittee on Work and Welfare. Ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) condemned the change during his opening remarks at the committee organizational meeting and asked the GOP to reconsider.
Washington Examiner

Top Soros operative Tom Perriello repeatedly visited Joe Biden White House

A senior director for a George Soros-chaired nonprofit organization who oversees a secretive dark money group influencing the Biden administration has made frequent trips to the White House, records show. Tom Perriello is executive director for Soros's Open Society-U.S. and on the board of Governing for Impact, a Soros-backed group...
Washington Examiner

Santos campaign treasurer quits as lawmaker's popularity continues to wane

Rep. George Santos's (R-NY) longtime campaign treasurer has resigned, according to filings to the Federal Election Commission. Nancy Marks filed her resignation from her roles in Santos's campaign and other committees. It is currently unclear who the new treasurer will be. An amended form claimed Tom Datwyler was the new...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy