Read full article on original website
Related
Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment
New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
followsouthjersey.com
NJ Minimum Wage Rates Continue To Rise
SOUTH JERSEY – In 2019, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to gradually increase the minimum wage in New Jersey to $15 per hour by 2024. Effective January 1, New Jersey’s minimum wage rose to $14.13 per hour for most employees (nj.gov). Governor Murphy took office in 2018 when...
wrnjradio.com
Renters deserve more help. Assemblyman DePhillips will keep pushing until they get it.
NEW JERSEY – A Moody’s study found that the average American household is rent burdened, defined as spending 30% or more of their income on housing costs, for the first time in history. New Jersey has had this problem for years, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “This 30% is...
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Checks 2023: Residents in These 8 States Still Waiting For Payments
Several states are getting ready to distribute direct payments to people to relieve inflation, but there is no federal action toward another round of stimulus checks. The $1,500-plus stimulus payments are intended to assist Americans who are struggling to pay for rising food, gas, and housing prices. The following states...
iheart.com
CT SNAP-eligible households received additional emergency food benefits
Connecticut Department of Social Service reports the following:. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it delivered over $35.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to over 219,680 Connecticut households, January 18, 2023. DSS is also announcing that, pursuant to the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, next month will be the last distribution of Emergency SNAP benefits to CT SNAP recipients.
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans
Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know
February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
New Jersey born philanthropist has given away $8 billion
Charles "Chuck" Feeney, a former billionaire and co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers, has made a name for himself in the philanthropic world with his dedication to giving away his fortune to causes that align with his values of science, human rights, and youth.
lnnnews.com
New Jersey Assembly Calls for SNAP and WIC Funding for Diapers
The New Jersey Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the federal government to permit SNAP and WIC recipients to use their benefits to purchase diapers. Citing the report of one in three mothers that they do not have enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry, and healthy, the bill raises concerns that the deprived child may develop “skin infections, open sores, urinary tract infections, and other conditions that may require medical attention.”
Keep the Utilities on This Winter With One of NJs Utility Assistance Programs
If you are in danger of a utility shut off or are currently disconnected, apply for one of the free utility grant programs below and inform your utility company immediately. If you are having trouble paying your electric, sewer, or water bills, you may be eligible to avoid disconnection through the Winter Termination Program.
tapinto.net
JCP&L Encourages Customers to Arrange Payment Plans and Apply for Bill Assistance Programs
Residential customers of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. "Many of our customers continue to face...
NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
therecord-online.com
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners
HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
njspotlightnews.org
NJ autism rates soar, straining services
A new study shows autism rates among eight-year-olds in New Jersey spiked 500% from the year 2000 to 2016. New Jersey autism advocates say wait times for diagnosis can range from six to 24 months and special schools have wait lists. When researchers drilled down in four New Jersey counties — Union, Essex, Hudson and Ocean Counties — they found about one-third of the kids with autism also had intellectual disabilities. But — and here’s the surprise — the rest didn’t.
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.https://cherryhillsun.com/
Comments / 4