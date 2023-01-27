ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
NJ Minimum Wage Rates Continue To Rise

SOUTH JERSEY – In 2019, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation to gradually increase the minimum wage in New Jersey to $15 per hour by 2024. Effective January 1, New Jersey’s minimum wage rose to $14.13 per hour for most employees (nj.gov). Governor Murphy took office in 2018 when...
CT SNAP-eligible households received additional emergency food benefits

Connecticut Department of Social Service reports the following:. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it delivered over $35.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to over 219,680 Connecticut households, January 18, 2023. DSS is also announcing that, pursuant to the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, next month will be the last distribution of Emergency SNAP benefits to CT SNAP recipients.
Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans

Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
New Jersey born philanthropist has given away $8 billion

Charles "Chuck" Feeney, a former billionaire and co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers, has made a name for himself in the philanthropic world with his dedication to giving away his fortune to causes that align with his values of science, human rights, and youth.
New Jersey Assembly Calls for SNAP and WIC Funding for Diapers

The New Jersey Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the federal government to permit SNAP and WIC recipients to use their benefits to purchase diapers. Citing the report of one in three mothers that they do not have enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry, and healthy, the bill raises concerns that the deprived child may develop “skin infections, open sores, urinary tract infections, and other conditions that may require medical attention.”
NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey

JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
New tax credit floated for Pennsylvania’s historic homeowners

HARRISBURG, PA – A proposed tax credit may breathe new life into Pennsylvania’s inventory of deteriorating historic homes. Reps. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, and R. Lee James, R-Seneca, said they will soon introduce a bill expanding the state’s existing Historic Preservation Tax Credit to include homeowners. Currently, the...
NJ autism rates soar, straining services

A new study shows autism rates among eight-year-olds in New Jersey spiked 500% from the year 2000 to 2016. New Jersey autism advocates say wait times for diagnosis can range from six to 24 months and special schools have wait lists. When researchers drilled down in four New Jersey counties — Union, Essex, Hudson and Ocean Counties — they found about one-third of the kids with autism also had intellectual disabilities. But — and here’s the surprise — the rest didn’t.
