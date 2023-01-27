ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Kxxb_0kTlTLi700

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection.

The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a motorcycle and a silver or gray colored SUV.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

Police say the officer was traveling eastbound through the intersection on a green light when a solo-occupant vehicle did not stop at a red light while heading northbound.

The CHP officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to CHP Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to BPD.

State help could come early as California natural gas bills soar

According to the police department, the officer is in stable condition at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Martinez said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the police department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly White Lane crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records. Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. Barraza is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tulare County Sheriff to provide update on Goshen massacre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen. The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue. Six people were shot and killed including […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSOS debuts its first electric school bus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools debuted its first electric school bus Monday morning. It’s one of three zero-emissions vehicles that the county got from a one-million-dollar grant awarded by the California Energy Commission. The buses have a 120-mile range, hold 43 students and have wheelchair capabilities. But the county isn’t […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday. Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Search continues for 2 men accused of holding woman at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search continues tonight for two men accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and holding her at gunpoint in Southwest Bakersfield last week. The woman said she’s traumatized and in fear for her life, she’s asked 17 News not to identify her. But she did still share the details of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire in McFarland causes about $4M in damages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a fire in McFarland that damaged about $4,000,000 worth of properties on Sunday. A captain with the Kern County Fire Department reported seeing flames from a distance while arriving at the scene, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters arrived and found the […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Fire causes $30K in damage to vacant Taft building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a two-story vacant commercial building in Taft, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage. The blaze on the second floor of the boarded up structure at 401 Center St. was kept in check by blasting the exterior with water as firefighters forced entry and extinguished […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A building destroyed by a fire is being reconstructed with the city’s help. It’s the start of the city’s mission to clean up the streets and fix vacant buildings to rebuild Bakersfield. “It’s a new day for this building and it’s a new story,” said Ward Two Councilmember Andrae Gonzales. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Highway 119 and E. Kern

A pedestrian was killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver at Highway 119 and East Kern Street. Taft Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Taft man, was pushing a shopping cart westbound across the highway in or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck in the southbound lanes. Officers...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Vacant building damaged by fire Saturday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant building caught fire Saturday afternoon just southwest of Memorial Hospital. The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in a building near 33rd and San Dimas streets. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the structure has previously burned and code enforcement has been out several times in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy