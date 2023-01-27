CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection.

The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a motorcycle and a silver or gray colored SUV.

Police say the officer was traveling eastbound through the intersection on a green light when a solo-occupant vehicle did not stop at a red light while heading northbound.

The CHP officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to CHP Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to BPD.

According to the police department, the officer is in stable condition at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Martinez said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the police department at 661-327-7111.

