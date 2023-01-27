Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Anita Baker’s National Anthem Before Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Anita Baker’s rendition of the national anthem prior to the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was… not the best. And of course, social media is giving her the jokes for it. Baker hasn’t stopped performing since the late 70’s, but the eight-time...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
FanSided
Comments / 0