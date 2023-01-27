Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Two charged in Webster County drug bust
Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
14news.com
Ohio Co. man arrested after nine-month long drug investigation
UTICA, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they executed a search warrant in the 12000 block of US 231 North of Hartford. Troopers say it happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. after a nine-month long investigation. They say several grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking...
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested after being accused of firing gun inside local bar
An Evansville man faces charges related to firing a gun inside a local sports bar early Monday morning. Evansville Police said 42-year-old Tarone Johnson faces Criminal Recklessness and other charges after police responded to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road around 2 A.M. for a fight in progress call.
wevv.com
Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel
Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
wevv.com
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial.
IN driver arrested: 102 mph with drugs & gun in car
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Farmersburg man is facing felony charges after reportedly being clocked going more than 100 MPH on US 41 in Sullivan County. According to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the arrest was made on Jan. 29 around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and County […]
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests Over The Weekend
A traffic stop conducted by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Grayville man on Friday evening. At around 9:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the Casey’s parking lot and arrested 30 year old Lee Linder for Driving While License Suspended. After running Linder’s information through Dispatch it was discovered that he was wanted on an Edwards County Warrant for Aggravated Identity Theft. Linder was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $500. Linder paid bond and was released.
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
14news.com
Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the list of names of the officers who went inside the west side Walmart in response to an active shooter on January 19. They are Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus...
104.1 WIKY
Drunk Driver Puts Car On Railroad Tracks
An Evansville man was arrested after he got his car hung up on railroad tracks. It happened at Morgan Avenue and Read street Saturday night. 71 year old James Galloway admitted to police that he had five alcoholic drinks at a bar. He failed the field sobriety test and had...
wevv.com
EPD: Intoxicated driver crashes vehicle, leaves the scene of the crash
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of crashing his car while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash. Authorities were sent to Stockwell Rd. and Theater Dr. on Saturday morning for the report of a single-car crash. The caller told dispatch they saw a male in...
vincennespbs.org
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
MyWabashValley.com
Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Man killed in Daviess County crash identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
wevv.com
KSP warns public of recent phone scam
Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in...
wevv.com
Back roads in Posey county are still dangerously icy
Crews continue to try and melt every road but some roads are still icy which could make it dangerous to drive on. Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads. With over 700 miles of roadways throughout Posey County, crews are hard at work to try and get to every road in the county.
wevv.com
Wanted South Carolina felon arrested in Evansville
A wanted South Carolina felon is behind bars in Vanderburgh County. Evansville police say officers were sent to the Greyhound Bus Station off NW 6th St. on Friday around noon for a wanted felon. The caller told police he was picking up his friend, who was with Argelius C. Croft,...
1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
