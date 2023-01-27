ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type

Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
CNET

Best Buy Launches 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save Hundreds on Laptops, TVs and More

Best Buy just launched a surprise 24-hour flash sale with hundreds of dollars in savings across its tech and home categories. That means you can score deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more -- but only until the end of the day. Whether you want to bag a new TV to watch the Super Bowl on, continue your fitness regime throughout the rest of 2023 or finally get in on the air fryer craze, now's the time to do it.
CNET

Presidents Day Sales 2023: Best Early Deals, What to Expect and More

With Presidents Day just around the corner, sales are about to be taken up a notch. Expect all of the big retailers to launch major sales in the coming days and weeks leading up to Feb. 20, with huge discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to headphones, kitchen appliances, mattresses and furniture.
Shelley Wenger

Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings

You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.
CNET

Take a Whopping $350 Off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

While laptops remain a more portable workstation than desktop PCs, it's hard to beat the convenience and portability of a tablet -- and now you can find powerful models that can give you the functionality of a full workstation, even when you're on the go -- and you won't have to pay an arm and a leg if you wait for good deals. Right now you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for just $500 during Best Buy's 1-day sale -- that's a savings of $350. But this deal expires tonight, Jan. 31, so act soon if you want to snag one at this price.
CNET

Today's the Last Day to Buy Windows 10 From Microsoft

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers after today, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
CNET

Select JBL Wireless Earbuds Are on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon Now

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there is a lot of different options on the market. Our own list of best wireless earbuds features 16 different options on it and that just covers a fraction of the market. With all the variety comes a wide swing in prices, but if you aren't looking to invest a ton of cash in a new pair of headphones, this deal is for you. Right now, Amazon has a few of JBL's popular noise canceling headphones on sale for just $50, a savings of 50% on each pair.
ktalnews.com

Best drugstore vitamin C serum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin over time. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When buying a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.
Oscar

Reducing Monthly Expenses Tips

Reducing your monthly expenses can be a daunting task, but with a little bit of planning and discipline, it can be done. By cutting down on unnecessary expenses and finding ways to save on the things you need, you can free up extra money in your budget each month. Here are some tips to help you get started:
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $37K Plus Benefits as a Remote Customer Support Specialist

CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
millennialmoney.com

70+ Easy Cash Jobs

When you need cash immediately, you might not have time to wait for payday. These easy cash jobs earn you money under the table and fast. You’ll have the cash you need and can relieve the stress of not having enough money for an emergency or sometimes to make ends meet.
CNET

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Back Down to Its All-Time Low of $35

Media streamers are the low-cost way to upgrade your existing TV with the smarts to stream all your favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu and more without having to replace your set. Amazon offers a number of Fire TV stick models, but if you have a 4K TV and want to take advantage of fast, 4K high-definition streaming, our favorite Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max rises above the competition.
CNET

Save $99 on Apple's Latest iPad Air at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple's iPad lineup continues to dominate the tablet market, with several of its latest devices topping our list of the best tablets in 2023. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming when kicking back on the couch, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. It offers a great balance of power and price with a midsize screen and modern design.
CNET

Refurbished Tablet Alert: Grab Amazon Fire or Kindles for as Little as $15

Somewhere in the realm between cellphones and computers is a sweet spot where tablets hit. While cellphones provide mobility and connection without Wi-Fi, computers can accomplish bigger tasks and aren't as portable. Tablets marry the components of the two devices while keeping things very simple. They're incredibly versatile tools that...
In Style

Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara

Truthfully, I’m not a mascara person. I am, however, very much a lover of lashes. Extensions are fantastic — albeit pricey and time-consuming. Spurred by one too many pennies paid and hours spent under a lash artist’s lamp, I’ve taken the DIY route, affixing faux lash clusters over my natural fringe.

