Lil Yachty Says ‘I Love You’ Too Fast and Ruins the Vibe in ‘Say Something’ Video

By Larisha Paul
 4 days ago
Hopeless romantics always run the risk of tarnishing their favorite things with the memories of relationships that didn’t exactly work out for them. In the video for his latest Let’s Start Here single “Say Something,” Lil Yachty learns this the hard way after he jumps the gun on a date and says “I love you” to a girl he’s known for two weeks.

“Mm, mm, don’t ever in your life say that to me again,” she responds. “That shit just made me itch. What are you talking about, ‘love me?'” Decked out in his best look – a red and white buffalo check jacket covered in sequins and a pristine black gel manicure – the rapper had spent the whole night imagining their future together, from date nights and vacations to marriages and children.

“I was thinking we’d be together,” he tells her. “That’s why I brought you here. This is my favorite dinner, my favorite fries.” Rejecting the reminder that it’s only been 14 days since they started hanging out, Yachty adds: “But this is different. We are different.”

The major difference here is that he loves her, but she has her sights set on someone else. Leaving the dinner, where his favorite booth is now forever tarnished, Yachty drags his giant heart across the parking lot before slowly spiraling towards insanity.

“With the bitter taste of rejection in his mouth, a heavy-hearted man wondered why he simply just wasn’t good enough,” Yachty says from the backseat of his character’s car, shifting into his best impression of Rod Sterling on The Twilight Zone . “Of course, the only place he’ll find those answers is within.”

Britney Spears Explains Why She Shut Down Her Instagram: ‘It Hurt My Feelings’

Britney Spears explained why she “shut down” her much-scrutinized Instagram account and touched on other recent dramas in a series of tweets the singer wrote late Saturday. Earlier this month, Spears inexplicably took down her Instagram, a move that had fans so concerned they contacted authorities to check on her. However, as Spears explained Saturday, she switched off IG due to comments she faced on her posts. “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to...
With ‘Let’s Start Here,’ Lil Yachty Emerges as Music’s Boldest Creative Director

Lil Yachty is rich. The 25-year-old musician posts TikToks featuring exotic Italian furniture, and goes vintage shopping with Drake. By the time he graduated high school, he’d already bought his mom a house. He caused a mild international incident with his viral hit “Poland,” a loosie released late last year in which he croons, with impossible sincerity, about bringing illegal pharmaceuticals into Poland. One couldn’t imagine a more charmed Gen Z existence. And yet, on “:(failure(:,” an early interlude from his left-turn of a new album, Let’s Start Here, he says that he’s “seen failure a few times/More recently...
FLORIDA STATE
‘SNL’: Watch Lil Baby Perform ‘California Breeze,’ ‘Forever’

Lil Baby took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform “California Breeze” and “Forever,” each off of his 23-song 2022 album It’s Only Me. The album, which came out last October, “rolls as freely as a bowling ball headed for a strike,” as Rolling Stone‘s Jayson Buford wrote in a review. Saturday marked Lil Baby’s second appearance on SNL and his debut as musical guest. The Atlanta-based rapper, about whom the documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby premiered last August, was featured in DJ Khaled’s performance of “You Stay” in a May 2019 show. Lil Baby performed “California Breeze” along with “In a Minute,” from the same album, at November’s American Music Awards, where he was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist. More from Rolling StoneSee 'SNL' Sketch Transform Jake From State Farm Ads Into Horror Film'SNL' Weekend Update Tackles Presidential Docs Mess, Racist Disney World, Pope FrancisMichael B. Jordan Fends Off Eager 'SNL' Ladies in Debut MonologueBest of Rolling StoneAll 229 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
CALIFORNIA STATE
Caroline Polachek Busts Out the God Damn Bagpipe for New Song ‘Blood and Butter’

Caroline Polachek has dropped a new song, “Blood and Butter,” and shared the track list for her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, which is set to arrive (aptly) on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L. Harle, “Blood and Butter” is an enveloping tune with flourishes of trance-y dance music and the global pop of Peter Gabriel. There’s even a bagpipe — played by celebrated bagpipe player Brìghde Chaimbeul — and some delightfully weird-as-hell lyrics, “Look at you, all mythical, logical/And Wikipediated/Look how I forget who I was/Before I was the way I am...
Rita Ora Recreates Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Video as She Confirms Taika Waititi Marriage

Rita Ora is a heartbroken bride in the video for her new single “You Only Love Me,” but that doesn’t mean that she’s not one happy married lady in real life. On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her new single, Ora confirmed that she tied the knot with movie director Taika Waititi. “Yes. Here we are,” Ora told the host of Heart Radio Breakfast, per People. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!” The video for her new single opens with a compilation of videos of her famous friends sending congratulations for...
‘It’s Sickening’: Rodney King’s Daughter Reacts to Fatal Police Beating of Tyre Nichols

More than 30 years after footage of Rodney King’s brutal assault at the hands of LAPD shocked the country, his daughter watched video released on Friday of Tyre Nichols being fatally beaten by Memphis police. The similarities were heartbreaking. “It’s sickening. I don’t feel well. It’s not a good feeling. I don’t wish that upon anybody’s family,” Lora Dene King, 38, tells Rolling Stone. “I don’t think anyone should go through something like that. I don’t see how people are okay, because I’m not. I’m human, and if you’re human, you shouldn’t be okay with that video.” Lora was seven years...
MEMPHIS, TN
See ‘SNL’ Sketch Transform Jake From State Farm Ads Into Horror Film

Saturday Night Live put a horror movie twist on one of TV’s most unavoidable spokesmen as host Michael B. Jordan played Jake From State Farm in a sketch where he takes his promise of 24/7 insurance coverage way too far. The pre-recorded sketch starts innocuously enough with the daughter of parents Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner flushing her stuffed animals down the toilet. Luckily, Jake From State Farm happens to be on-scene to provide his home insurance coverage.  However, Jake is still there at dinnertime… and the next morning. He’s bonding with Day’s children — including teaching the daughter a haunting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
George Santos Should Be Shamed for A Lot — But Not His Solid Karaoke Skills

Time to add one more tale to the ever-growing legend of Rep. George Santos — the dude loves himself some karaoke.  Earlier this week, Santos was spotted at a karaoke night in Washington D.C., though reportedly demurred when it was his turn to sing. Luckily, for those curious if Long Island’s most imaginative representative has pipes, Rolling Stone has tracked down what appears to be Santos’ old account on the singing app Smule. The account belongs to “georgedevolder,” which is one of the many versions of Santos’ full name — George Anthony Devolder Santos — that he’s used throughout his...
WASHINGTON, DC
Jane’s Revenge: Biden’s Justice Department Uses Abortion Access Law to Indict Pro-Choice Vandals

Jane’s Revenge’s “first communiqué” was posted online on May 8, the same day the empty headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Wisconsin Family Action, were set on fire, and a few days after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe was leaked publicly. A message was left on the building in curling cursive spray paint: ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’  Fox News quickly turned the “pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge” into a recurring fixture of its on-air coverage. Facebook branded the group a “Tier 1” Dangerous Organization — the designation typically reserved for terrorists, hate groups and criminal...
WISCONSIN STATE
Austin Butler Recalls Meeting Lisa Marie Presley for the First Time at Graceland: ‘We Got So Close, So Fast’

Austin Butler holds his memories with the late Lisa Marie Presley close to his heart. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recalled meeting Presley for the first time during a visit to Graceland for an early screening of Elvis. The actor said the two had an “immediate” connection, and Preseley even opened up parts of the mansion to him that most outsiders never see, including Elvis’ bedroom. “I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them,” Butler told Fallon. Presley died unexpectedly earlier this month at...
The Year Just Started and Cops Have Already Killed At Least 7 Unarmed People

The year is brand new, and civilian killings by police officers continue unabated. In 2022, police killed at least 1,192 people, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Mapping Police Violence database. A hundred of those people were unarmed. Black people were three times more likely than white people to be killed, although they were 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed.  As the first month of 2023 draws to a close, the nation is once again confronting the tragedy of a killing at the hands of men who pledged to protect and serve their community. On Jan. 7,...
MEMPHIS, TN
7 Memphis Police Officers ‘Relieved of Duty’ in Tyre Nichols Death

The Memphis Police Department announced on Monday it has suspended seven officers total thus far in connection with the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. According to a department spokesman, via The New York Times, Preston Hemphill — the only officer named on Monday — was placed on administrative leave at the same time five other officers were suspended (the five were later fired). A seventh officer was also relieved of duty and three Memphis Fire Department personnel who responded to the beating have been fired, according to CNN. It’s unclear what Hemphill’s involvement was in the fatal traffic stop. “Officer Hemphill is...
MEMPHIS, TN
Wynonna Judd Says She Wrote Song ‘Broken and Blessed’ After Mom Naomi’s Death

Wynonna Judd is healing through music. During a recent visit to Entertainment Tonight, the country star revealed that she had written a song that touches on her journey with grief following the death of her mother Naomi Judd last year. “I just wrote a song called ‘Broken and Blessed,’ and that’s how I feel on this tour,” she said. ‘I’m somewhere between hell and hallelujah’ is one of the lines in it.” “I struggle,” she added. “And I think when I struggle, I say it onstage. I’m singing a song that my mother wrote for me… And I’m supposed to do...
Patti Smith, Blondie’s Chris Stein, Michael Stipe Pay Tribute to Tom Verlaine: ‘I Have Lost a Hero’

Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Chris Stein, and many more artists have paid tribute to Tom Verlaine, the influential singer and guitarist for punk legends Television, who died following a “brief illness” at the age of 73. Smith — Verlaine’s former partner and regular collaborator — posted a photograph of them together on Instagram. “This is a time when all seemed possible,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega.” “I have lost a hero,” Michael Stipe wrote, which was also shared via R.E.M.’s Instagram. “Bless you Tom Verlaine for the songs, the lyrics, the voice! And later, the laughs,...
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Previews New Solo LP With Orchestral Song

Thomas Bangalter — one half of the duo Daft Punk, who announced their split in 2021 — has released the first track, “L’Accouchement” from Mythologies, his upcoming debut solo album. It arrives on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. Bangalter’s orchestral composition — along with the rest of Mythologies — is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine under the direction of conductor Romain Dumas. The work was initially commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet for which the album is named. According to a statement, the project began in 2019 when Preljocaj asked Bangalter to write the music for a...
Outrage Around the U.S. as Memphis Police Release Footage of Fatal Assault on Tyre Nichols

Protests were underway around the nation on Friday night following the release of harrowing footage showing Memphis officers beating, tasing and pepper-spraying Tyre Nichols — brutality that led to the 29-year-old’s death three days later. Five officers were fired and have since been charged with second-degree murder in the case. In Memphis, protesters blocked the Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, where Interstate 55 crosses the Mississippi River. Other groups have massed along highways and on surface streets, with chants of “Say his name” audible in some scenes. Demonstrators are reportedly calling for the shutdown of MPD’s Street Crimes Operation to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vic Mensa Shreds Guitar While Skydiving in New ‘Strawberry Louis Vuitton’ Video

Vic Mensa peels off some tasty licks while falling through the sky in the wild new video for “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.” The tender, soulful tune features contributions from Thundercat as well as R&B artist Maeta. In the video, co-directed by Mensa and Danielle DeGrasse-Alston, Mensa goes skydiving with his guitar, strumming and singing the whole way down before finally landing cooly in a field where he’s got a female companion waiting for him.  In a statement, Mensa explained that “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” was largely inspired by the late designer Virgil Abloh. He was compelled to write it after watching one of...
Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail

The footage released of Tyre Nichols’ fatal traffic stop on Jan. 7 — where Memphis police officers doused him with pepper spray and beat him while he cried out for his mother, leading to his death on Jan. 10 — showed the 29-year-old skateboarder and father had little recourse in meeting the officers’ confusing demands. As a New York Times analysis of the footage uncovered, in around 13 minutes, the cops had issued at least 71 commands before radioing that Nichols was in custody. In that short period, they gave Nichols impossible-to-meet instructions: from asking him to show his hands...
MEMPHIS, TN
Laith Ashley Still Cannot Believe He’s in Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Video

Laith Ashley didn’t get much sleep last Thursday. That night, Taylor Swift dropped the long-awaited visuals for “Lavender Haze,” her third video from Midnights. In it, Ashley plays Swift’s love interest — and though the video came out around 9 p.m. his time in Los Angeles, he ended up staying awake until 5 a.m., watching the love from friends, family and millions of Swifties pour in. A fan since 1989, Ashley was kind of prepared for an intense response since he considers himself a Swiftie as well. “It’s so crazy, the passion and the reach that she has because my...
Michael B. Jordan Fends Off Eager ‘SNL’ Ladies in Debut Monologue

Actor, Creed III director, and single man Michael B. Jordan was approached by several Saturday Night Live cast members during his monologue, each angling for a hookup…or more. “My name is Michael B. Jordan, but tonight, ‘Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Joking. And honestly, Michael B. Nervous. Michael B. Vulnerable,'” he opened, before mentioning his recent breakup. “Everyone thought I was so heartbroken,” he said, thanks in part to a picture of him at a basketball game looking dour. “Look, I was just chilling. But the internet decided that that was me being sad,” he said. He lucked out, he explained, because the vast majority...
CALIFORNIA STATE
