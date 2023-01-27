‘I see them now’: How army of volunteers search for unsheltered people in Fort Worth
By Madeleine Cook
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
4 days ago
More than 300 volunteers arrived at University Christian Church to help with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition’s annual Point in Time count in Fort Worth on Thursday night.
“We can get a snapshot of homelessness in every community on one night,” said Audrey Klein, TCHC’s communications and development coordinator.
With the data that’s collected, TCHC and its partnering agencies can strategize how to allocate resources and watch out for an increase in certain demographics among those experiencing homelessness.
“We have a family crisis going on right now,” she said, giving an example of how the Point in Time count will help map out the nonprofit’s priorities in the next year.
Volunteers paired into small groups, covering carefully zoned sections, to effectively cover the entire city. Volunteers met in Arlington, northeast Tarrant County, Parker County and Grand Prairie to do the same across North Texas.
If unsheltered residents were willing to talk with volunteers, the TCHC would follow up to offer resources or housing assessments that might match them with permanent housing. If they declined to speak, a volunteer logged a visual observation to the TCHC’s database.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram rode along with TCHC planning data analyst Katie Welch, volunteers Alex Bihm, Rebecca and Steve Montgomery and Fort Worth police officer Ron Andriotto.
This is Montgomerys’ second time volunteering at the Point in Time count.
“It was a meaningful experience for us,” Steve Montgomery said.
“It’s why we came back,” Rebecca Montgomery added.
The group strategically stopped at clearings with thick underbrush and under overpasses near train tracks, and walked up hills and into wooded areas, announcing their arrival with the TCHC.
They spent three hours searching a 3-mile radius of Fort Worth, as did dozens of other volunteers deployed across the city.
“Places that I pass by every day, I didn’t realize camps existed there,” Steve Montgomery said as he drove slowly behind a gas station, searching for a tent, debris or a path that might indicate a sleeping site. “I see them now. I didn’t ever see them before.”
GARLAND - Realtor Patrick Abell from Garland drove around Dallas County in his Jeep on Tuesday with the purpose of giving folks a helpful pull after getting stranded by the ice. Hounan Reyes stopped to help the driver of an 18-wheeler get free from the ice. It worked, but his...
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
It was a not-so-cold January day in Arlington, Texas, when 9-year-old Amber Hagerman and her little brother Ricky went for a bike ride around their family’s neighborhood. The year was 1996 and the kids played outside without a care in the world. “She loved school she loved riding her...
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.
Comments / 6