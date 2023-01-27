ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

‘I see them now’: How army of volunteers search for unsheltered people in Fort Worth

By Madeleine Cook
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOOOQ_0kTlT8Jv00

More than 300 volunteers arrived at University Christian Church to help with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition’s annual Point in Time count in Fort Worth on Thursday night.

“We can get a snapshot of homelessness in every community on one night,” said Audrey Klein, TCHC’s communications and development coordinator.

With the data that’s collected, TCHC and its partnering agencies can strategize how to allocate resources and watch out for an increase in certain demographics among those experiencing homelessness.

“We have a family crisis going on right now,” she said, giving an example of how the Point in Time count will help map out the nonprofit’s priorities in the next year.

Volunteers paired into small groups, covering carefully zoned sections, to effectively cover the entire city. Volunteers met in Arlington, northeast Tarrant County, Parker County and Grand Prairie to do the same across North Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6UK9_0kTlT8Jv00
Hundreds of volunteers receive a briefing from the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition on effective practices for their annual Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

If unsheltered residents were willing to talk with volunteers, the TCHC would follow up to offer resources or housing assessments that might match them with permanent housing. If they declined to speak, a volunteer logged a visual observation to the TCHC’s database.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram rode along with TCHC planning data analyst Katie Welch, volunteers Alex Bihm, Rebecca and Steve Montgomery and Fort Worth police officer Ron Andriotto.

This is Montgomerys’ second time volunteering at the Point in Time count.

“It was a meaningful experience for us,” Steve Montgomery said.

“It’s why we came back,” Rebecca Montgomery added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cosWb_0kTlT8Jv00
Tarrant County Homeless Coalition planning data analyst Katie Welch speaks with an unsheltered individual resting near train tracks during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Fort Worth. Welch provided them local resources for shelters and housing. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

The group strategically stopped at clearings with thick underbrush and under overpasses near train tracks, and walked up hills and into wooded areas, announcing their arrival with the TCHC.

They spent three hours searching a 3-mile radius of Fort Worth, as did dozens of other volunteers deployed across the city.

“Places that I pass by every day, I didn’t realize camps existed there,” Steve Montgomery said as he drove slowly behind a gas station, searching for a tent, debris or a path that might indicate a sleeping site. “I see them now. I didn’t ever see them before.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ho8wN_0kTlT8Jv00
Volunteer Steve Montgomery walks along train tracks to search for unsheltered individuals during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth. The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition deployed hundreds of volunteers throughout the city to connect with unsheltered residents and provide resources for housing. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004vYY_0kTlT8Jv00
A sleeping site is empty near an overpass in Fort Worth on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023. The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition deployed hundreds of volunteers throughout the city to assist with their annual Point in Time Count. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27teic_0kTlT8Jv00
FWPD officer Ron Andriotto shines a searchlight into brush to look for sleeping sites during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ar4bH_0kTlT8Jv00
Volunteers Steve and Rebecca Montgomery search for unsheltered individuals during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299Etd_0kTlT8Jv00
Tarrant County Homeless Coalition planning data analyst Katie Welch and volunteer Alex Bihm debate walking down a bank to search for unsheltered individuals during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Fort Worth. TCHC deployed hundreds of volunteers throughout the city to connect with unsheltered residents and provide resources for housing. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VOC1_0kTlT8Jv00
FWPD officer Ron Andriotto parks along a dirt path as Tarrant County Homeless Coalition volunteers search the area for unsheltered individuals during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth. TCHC deployed hundreds of volunteers throughout the city to connect with unsheltered residents and provide resources for housing. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Comments / 6

Shauna Marie Adkins
3d ago

it warms my heart to know that Fort Worth is doing something proactive for the homeless. I, for one, can attest to the numerous homeless who probably go unaccounted for, especially with all the Creek fishing that I do. You would be surprised as to the locations at which they bunker down at or in. I've come across several, very good people, who have just come upon hardships that rendered them homeless. It only takes a minute to listen, to offer snacks or drinks, and with the cold weather coming up, blankets, socks, and jackets. #ALWAYSBEHUMBLEANDKIND #TAKECAREOFONEANOTHER #ITSTARTSWITHUS

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Garland realtor helps save dozens of drivers stuck in the ice

GARLAND - Realtor Patrick Abell from Garland drove around Dallas County in his Jeep on Tuesday with the purpose of giving folks a helpful pull after getting stranded by the ice. Hounan Reyes stopped to help the driver of an 18-wheeler get free from the ice. It worked, but his...
GARLAND, TX
102.3 The Bull

Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now

Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness

The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
MESQUITE, TX
dmagazine.com

The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable

Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
DENTON, TX
texasmetronews.com

First Lady Andrea Charmaine King

Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
22K+
Followers
621
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy