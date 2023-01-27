‘I see them now’: How army of volunteers search for unsheltered people in Fort Worth

More than 300 volunteers arrived at University Christian Church to help with the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition’s annual Point in Time count in Fort Worth on Thursday night.

“We can get a snapshot of homelessness in every community on one night,” said Audrey Klein, TCHC’s communications and development coordinator.

With the data that’s collected, TCHC and its partnering agencies can strategize how to allocate resources and watch out for an increase in certain demographics among those experiencing homelessness.

“We have a family crisis going on right now,” she said, giving an example of how the Point in Time count will help map out the nonprofit’s priorities in the next year.

Volunteers paired into small groups, covering carefully zoned sections, to effectively cover the entire city. Volunteers met in Arlington, northeast Tarrant County, Parker County and Grand Prairie to do the same across North Texas.

Hundreds of volunteers receive a briefing from the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition on effective practices for their annual Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth.

If unsheltered residents were willing to talk with volunteers, the TCHC would follow up to offer resources or housing assessments that might match them with permanent housing. If they declined to speak, a volunteer logged a visual observation to the TCHC’s database.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram rode along with TCHC planning data analyst Katie Welch, volunteers Alex Bihm, Rebecca and Steve Montgomery and Fort Worth police officer Ron Andriotto.

This is Montgomerys’ second time volunteering at the Point in Time count.

“It was a meaningful experience for us,” Steve Montgomery said.

“It’s why we came back,” Rebecca Montgomery added.

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition planning data analyst Katie Welch speaks with an unsheltered individual resting near train tracks during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Fort Worth. Welch provided them local resources for shelters and housing.

The group strategically stopped at clearings with thick underbrush and under overpasses near train tracks, and walked up hills and into wooded areas, announcing their arrival with the TCHC.

They spent three hours searching a 3-mile radius of Fort Worth, as did dozens of other volunteers deployed across the city.

“Places that I pass by every day, I didn’t realize camps existed there,” Steve Montgomery said as he drove slowly behind a gas station, searching for a tent, debris or a path that might indicate a sleeping site. “I see them now. I didn’t ever see them before.”

Volunteer Steve Montgomery walks along train tracks to search for unsheltered individuals during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth.

A sleeping site is empty near an overpass in Fort Worth on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023.

FWPD officer Ron Andriotto shines a searchlight into brush to look for sleeping sites during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth.

Volunteers Steve and Rebecca Montgomery search for unsheltered individuals during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Fort Worth.

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition planning data analyst Katie Welch and volunteer Alex Bihm debate walking down a bank to search for unsheltered individuals during the Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Fort Worth.