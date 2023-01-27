ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Webblog: Crystal Balling Top247 safety Jacob Oden

Decision day is now officially around the corner for Top247 safety Jacob Oden. The Harper Woods (Mich.) standout recently announced a top five of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, and Tennessee, then saw his offer tally balloon to 37 when Colorado and Auburn put their hats in the ring. But the quintet of favorites is what he’ll be choosing from when he announces his commitment Thursday at 6 pm EST on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan hockey ‘optimistic’ Frank Nazar, first-round NHL Draft pick, will play this season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team, already one of the best teams in the nation, may have a major reinforcement readying for the stretch run of the season. Frank Nazar, a forward and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been skating in practice, and U-M coach Brandon Naurato is “optimistic” the freshman will be able play this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
247Sports

247Sports

