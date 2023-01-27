Decision day is now officially around the corner for Top247 safety Jacob Oden. The Harper Woods (Mich.) standout recently announced a top five of Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa, and Tennessee, then saw his offer tally balloon to 37 when Colorado and Auburn put their hats in the ring. But the quintet of favorites is what he’ll be choosing from when he announces his commitment Thursday at 6 pm EST on 247Sports' YouTube channel.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO