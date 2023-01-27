Review: At Goodman Theatre, the ripple, the wave that carried me home Dramatizes Racial Injustice Through Swimming Pool Segregation

In 2007, writer/director/editor Jason Eisener won a contest for directing the best grindhouse trailer for the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino collaboration Grindhouse. The trailer was for a fake film called Hobo with a Shotgun, and four years later, Eisener made this fake trailer into a real feature film, starring Rutger Hauer as the titular character. Since then, the filmmaker contributed shorts to the anthology The ABCs of Death, made some short films, and created the popular wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring and Tales from the Territories. He also made the “Slumber Party Alien Abduction” segment for 2013’s found-footage horror anthology V/H/S/2, which many critics consider the best chapter of the film.

1 DAY AGO