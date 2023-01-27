Read full article on original website
WOW! Casper Airport Got A Lot Of Snow!
Just how much snow actually did fall at the Casper/Natrona County airport in Wyoming?. The airport posted this photo with the caption "This is why our snow blower is bigger than yours." As of Tuesday morning, 01/31/23 runway 26, or 8 if you are landing from the other direction, is...
‘A Special Lady’: Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry remembered for generosity, kindness
CASPER, Wyo. — Longtime Casper resident Susie McMurry died over the weekend at Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. According to her obituary, she had been battling lifelong diabetes. Susie and her late husband of 41 years, Mick McMurry, came from modest backgrounds, but they made millions from energy and...
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
[PODCAST] Report to Wyoming: Casper Fire-EMS Talks Past, Present, Future
In a recent Report to Wyoming podcast, K2Radio News sat down with Casper Fire-EMS Department engineer and Public Information Officer Dane Andersen to talk about the past, present and future predictions for the year ahead. Over the past four months, Andersen has taken on a big project while recovering from...
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry
Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
Wintry conditions close more roads, highways around Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Throughout the Casper area, several streets and highways have been closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation as winter conditions have made travel dangerous in a number of locations. Roads are closed along Wyoming 220 from Pathfinder Road to Alcova; between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Boulevard and...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
Casper sees foot of snow over weekend; more on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — According to data from the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area saw roughly 12 combined inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday, with Casper Mountain seeing roughly 18 inches. The snow adds to what has already been one of the snowiest winters Casper has...
ART 321 to Reinstate Operational Committees and Adopt New Changes
"Casper Artists’ Guild has long been a place for learning through the arts, creating and showcasing the work of Wyoming artists, and connecting the arts and artists with our Wyoming community." ART 321 announced in a press release that, under new leadership, they have agreed to reintate the use...
Health Department ends Pap-a-thon early
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to hazardous road conditions and winter weather, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is ending its Pap-a-thon early today. The event was offering paps to adults who had not received one in at least five years, and had personnel on site to assist in enrolling uninsured people in healthcare programs that can cover screening costs.
Sheriff’s deputies free woman stuck in snow in Antelope Hills area
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies freed Natrona County resident Marianne Shoemaker after she became stuck in the snow in the Antelope Hills area. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, dispatchers received a call roughly an hour and a half ago from Natrona...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
Casper in winter storm through Sunday as snowfall continues
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall began in Casper on Friday night and is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with meteorologists predicting as much as 6–8 total inches of accumulation by Monday. As the snow falls throughout the day today, temperatures aren’t expected to eclipse 23 degrees, with moderately...
PHOTOS: These Are the Doggos You Can Adopt Right Now From the Casper Humane Society
Every so often, we find ourselves looking at animal adoption websites. This is a mistake, because we then want to adopt every single dog that we see. It happened with Metro and now it's happening with the Casper Humane Society. The Casper Humane Society currently has 26 dogs available for...
Cold front to batter Casper on Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Yesterday, Casper-area residents were treated to snowfall throughout the day. Today, that snow is expected to continue, though now residents will also have to deal with temperatures that aren’t expected to get above zero degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s high...
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Joins National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation
Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions recently announced that they have joined the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation. That comes from a press release from CWHT, which stated that NPHI is made up of more than 95 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice care providers. Per the release, NPHI is dedicated to...
VIDEO: Off-the-Clock Arborist Rescues Cat From High Atop a Tree
Alexander Jennings has never met a tree he hasn't wanted to climb. That's how it was when he was a kid, and that's how he is now. Some people have mountains, others have trees. The metaphor is the same. Which is why when Jennings (known to his friends and coworkers...
