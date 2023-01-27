Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AARP Oregon donates $10,000 to assist Southern Oregon fire recovery effortsEdy ZooPhoenix, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
nbc16.com
BREAKING: Grants Pass attempted murder suspect in custody after standoff
Grants Pass, OR. — UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. After a several hour long standoff, attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is in custody. A press conference will be held tomorrow with additional information. UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. Grants Pass Police Spokesperson Jeff Hattersley confirmed with News 10 that the standoff with Benjamin...
nbc16.com
Search for Grants Pass fugitive turns into a nationwide manhunt
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass Police Department is approaching day 7 in the now nationwide manhunt for Benjamin Foster. "We are in constant contact with the Las Vegas District Attorney's office along with detectives at their police station, they have been helpful in our search and we have looked at the 2019 court case thoroughly," said Jeff Hattersley, Public Information Officer for Grants Pass Police Department.
nbc16.com
Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help
MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
nbc16.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
nbc16.com
Douglas County Commissioner Boice testifies on Oregon House Bill 2253
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Recently, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was selected to testify before the Oregon State Legislature’s House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water regarding House Bill 2253: “Relating to Farm Use Land Used for Illegal Growing of Crops; Prescribing an Effective Date,” the County said in a news release.
nbc16.com
Longtime Medford homeless resident gets his own place to live
MEDFORD, Ore. — Dan Doty, better known as "Downtown Dan," is finally moving into his place after being homeless for over 25 years. “I’ve been trying for 20-25 years to do this on my own and it didn’t work, but this is going to work out I think,” said Dan Doty.
nbc16.com
UCAN Head Start class canceled; others on two-hour delay
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg UCAN Head Start has announced that on Monday, January 30, the Roseburg AM Manta Rays class is canceled. All other classes at the Roseburg site that start before 8:45 a.m. are on a two hour delay. In a Facebook post, UCAN Head Start &...
nbc16.com
Former Sheldon standout in leading role at Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
