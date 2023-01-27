An Upstate New York restaurant has been named one of the best places to eat in the nation. The Rossi & Sons Rosticceria Deli in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is one of the 100 best restaurants in the U.S. for 2023, according to a new list published by Yelp. The review website said it based its rankings on the most popular and most highly rated eateries; Rossi Rosticceria was the only one in New York state to make the cut, ranking 79th overall.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO