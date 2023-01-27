Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
WSAZ
Hurricane Fire Department close to opening new fire station
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City officials in Hurricane are getting closer to cutting the ribbon on a new fire station. Mayor Scott Edwards said they hope to have the building finished in just a couple of more months. Crews broke ground in 2022. Tile by tile, the $6-million facility is...
WSAZ
Pet Supplies Plus to hold chili cook-off fundraiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An upcoming chili cook-off is raising money for adoptable pets, but Ali the Alligator isn’t one of them. Alison York with Pet Supplies Plus, Cathy Greiner with ASAP Pet Rescue, and Andy McKee with the Reptile House stopped by First Look at Four with all the details.
Comments / 0