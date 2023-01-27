ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAZ

Hurricane Fire Department close to opening new fire station

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City officials in Hurricane are getting closer to cutting the ribbon on a new fire station. Mayor Scott Edwards said they hope to have the building finished in just a couple of more months. Crews broke ground in 2022. Tile by tile, the $6-million facility is...
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

Pet Supplies Plus to hold chili cook-off fundraiser

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An upcoming chili cook-off is raising money for adoptable pets, but Ali the Alligator isn’t one of them. Alison York with Pet Supplies Plus, Cathy Greiner with ASAP Pet Rescue, and Andy McKee with the Reptile House stopped by First Look at Four with all the details.
HUNTINGTON, WV

