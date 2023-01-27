Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
Related
Ozarks First.com
Soap Refill Station
Blake recently stopped by the Soap Refill Station located at 210 S. Campbell Ave in Springfield, MO to find out everything they have to offer!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KTTS
Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible
(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
Ozarks First.com
Springfield’s Best: Federal Protection
Founded nearly 50 years ago by volunteer Missouri Statesman Mel Hancock, Federal Protection has established a legacy of strength and dedication while remaining steadfast in its core values. Today, our President & CEO, Kim Hancock, has grown TeamFederal from three employees to more than 275 security professionals who carry out our mission statement – “Under Promise and Over Perform” – each and every day.
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
Ozarks First.com
Upcoming Events in Downtown Springfield
Blake and Cami sat down with Hailey Magnus from the Downtown Springfield Association to find out about some of their upcoming events that will be happening downtown!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Young emaciated Boxer mix found in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a young puppy found by himself. He’s not just young, but also very underweight, where you can actually see his ribs. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was found in the 800...
ksmu.org
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this. The first Civil War battle west of the Mississippi was fought at Wilson’s Creek in Republic, Missouri on August 10, 1861. At this battle Union General Nathanial Lyon was killed, he was the first Union General to be killed in action. The battle was declared a Confederate victory, this drew national attention and ushered in a call for greater Union forces.
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Overnight Forecast
Slowly thawing out ahead of a weekend warming trend. Slowly thawing out ahead of a weekend warming trend. ICY WEATHER MEANS SLOWER MAIL DELIVERIES ACROSS THE …. WITH ICY ROADS MAKING IT DANGEROUS FOR DRIVERS, MAILMEN ACROSS THE OZARKS ARE ALSO FACING A DAUNTING CHALLENGE. HOW TO SAFELY DELIVER MAIL...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday
A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
KTTS
Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
933kwto.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect South of Springfield
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for southern Missouri, south of Springfield. The advisory began at 12 p.m. this afternoon and will be in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. Weather experts say up to half an inch of sleet and snow can be expected for the...
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
KYTV
Neighbors concerned over squatters after Springfield, Mo. house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in a north Springfield neighborhood say “enough is enough” after a vacant home caught fire early Friday morning. Firefighters responded after 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of E. Locust, north of Boyd Elementary School. The first unit to arrive on the scene...
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years. Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831: 1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic
MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
Comments / 0