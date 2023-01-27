ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

Soap Refill Station

Blake recently stopped by the Soap Refill Station located at 210 S. Campbell Ave in Springfield, MO to find out everything they have to offer!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible

(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Springfield’s Best: Federal Protection

Founded nearly 50 years ago by volunteer Missouri Statesman Mel Hancock, Federal Protection has established a legacy of strength and dedication while remaining steadfast in its core values. Today, our President & CEO, Kim Hancock, has grown TeamFederal from three employees to more than 275 security professionals who carry out our mission statement – “Under Promise and Over Perform” – each and every day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Upcoming Events in Downtown Springfield

Blake and Cami sat down with Hailey Magnus from the Downtown Springfield Association to find out about some of their upcoming events that will be happening downtown!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Justina Price

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this. The first Civil War battle west of the Mississippi was fought at Wilson’s Creek in Republic, Missouri on August 10, 1861. At this battle Union General Nathanial Lyon was killed, he was the first Union General to be killed in action. The battle was declared a Confederate victory, this drew national attention and ushered in a call for greater Union forces.
REPUBLIC, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Tuesday Overnight Forecast

Slowly thawing out ahead of a weekend warming trend. Slowly thawing out ahead of a weekend warming trend. ICY WEATHER MEANS SLOWER MAIL DELIVERIES ACROSS THE …. WITH ICY ROADS MAKING IT DANGEROUS FOR DRIVERS, MAILMEN ACROSS THE OZARKS ARE ALSO FACING A DAUNTING CHALLENGE. HOW TO SAFELY DELIVER MAIL...
OZARK, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KTTS

Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect South of Springfield

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for southern Missouri, south of Springfield. The advisory began at 12 p.m. this afternoon and will be in effect until 6 p.m. tonight. Weather experts say up to half an inch of sleet and snow can be expected for the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nurse practitioner joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic

MONETT, Mo. — A nurse practitioner from the area has joined a local surgery clinic. Vickie Blevins of Stark City, Missouri is set to join CoxHealth Surgery Monett Clinic, the health system announced Monday. Blevins holds a bachelor of science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas and a...
MONETT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy