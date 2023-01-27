ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

TheAlmanac

Coastal farmworkers eke out a living amid hardship

Shootings are only the latest challenge for seaside's isolated communities. Editor's note: In light of this week's tragic mass shooting at two farms in Half Moon Bay, The Almanac is republishing this August 2022 story about the hardships the farmworking community in Pescadero faces. Anyone interested in making a donation...
PESCADERO, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery

MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days

Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.
TheAlmanac

Schwab Learning Center opens new dyslexic-friendly 'innovation lab'

From quiet zones to a sticker wall, the center is designed to stimulate those who learn differently. For years, the Schwab Learning Center (SLC) has been a place for Stanford University students with dyslexia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other learning differences to embrace their strengths, address challenges and better understand the ways their minds work. With its new home at Children's Health Council (CHC) in Palo Alto, the center's reach is now expanding beyond Stanford to the wider community, offering high school students and students from other college campuses the opportunity to access its services.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Stanford scrutinized over deputy who drew gun on Black man

Stanford police are under scrutiny after an officer drew a gun on a Black driver over the weekend, an incident that has gained national attention following a viral Twitter thread from a witness. The Stanford Department of Public Safety is reviewing the incident and has asked the Santa Clara County...
STANFORD, CA
TheAlmanac

No bail for Half Moon Bay accused shooter, DA considers death penalty

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe calls defendant flight risk and 'a danger to the community'. The 66-year-old man accused of gunning down seven people and critically injuring one other at two mushroom farms earlier this week made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Chunli Zhao did not enter a plea, his lawyers instead requesting that the judge give them more time to meet with their client. His arraignment was rescheduled to Feb. 16.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

In the year ahead, housing, parking and other infrastructure on Woodside mayor's plate

Like many other mayors in California, Chris Shaw expects to spend a good part of 2023 focused on producing an acceptable housing plan. The eight-year plan for 328 new units, called a housing element, is due on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and has been in the works for about two years now. Although officials like Shaw have begrudgingly gone along with the state's housing mandate, he said he's happy with the plan the town has settled on.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Woodside signs contract to install 20 license plate readers in town

Woodside will soon install 20 license plate readers in town with the goal of deterring crime. The Woodside Town Council voted unanimously at a Jan. 10 meeting to approve a contract with the company Flock Safety to install the automated license plate readers, known as ALPRs, in town. Town officials initially began looking into installing cameras several years ago and there have been concerns about safety after a string of burglaries in the Woodside Heights neighborhood.
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

