Farmworkers displaced by mass shooting won't return to 'deplorable' housing conditions
A recent immigrant from Mexico, Moreno is employed at Pescardero Terra Garden, a sister location of one of the farms where the shootings occurred. Though he personally knew many of the victims and their families, his own workplace was spared. Like many in his community, Moreno was trying not to...
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
Coastal farmworkers eke out a living amid hardship
Shootings are only the latest challenge for seaside's isolated communities. Editor's note: In light of this week's tragic mass shooting at two farms in Half Moon Bay, The Almanac is republishing this August 2022 story about the hardships the farmworking community in Pescadero faces. Anyone interested in making a donation...
Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery
MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.
Community briefs: Orchids at Filoli, $10K equestrian scholarship and more
The Santa Clara Valley Orchid Society will also be selling plants propagated by their members on the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Filoli admission. Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside. High school seniors invited to apply for $10K...
Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days
Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.
Schwab Learning Center opens new dyslexic-friendly 'innovation lab'
From quiet zones to a sticker wall, the center is designed to stimulate those who learn differently. For years, the Schwab Learning Center (SLC) has been a place for Stanford University students with dyslexia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other learning differences to embrace their strengths, address challenges and better understand the ways their minds work. With its new home at Children's Health Council (CHC) in Palo Alto, the center's reach is now expanding beyond Stanford to the wider community, offering high school students and students from other college campuses the opportunity to access its services.
Saying it needs more time, Portola Valley opts to submit revised housing element late
State housing officials require compliant plans by Tuesday, Jan. 31. With under a week until the deadline for a compliant housing element, and faced with possible fines and other repercussions for falling behind, the Portola Valley town staff announced they won't submit the plan to the state next week. During...
Heavy storms caused hundreds of calls to Menlo Park as city contended with flooding, downed trees
The wet start to the year in Menlo Park resulted in nearly 200 storm-related calls to the city and 220 tons of sand being used for sandbags by residents, according to City Manager Justin Murphy at a Jan. 24 City Council meeting. Menlo Park has been working on storm preparedness...
New San Mateo County sheriff aims to build community trust with new program
In her second week as the sheriff of San Mateo County, Sheriff Christina Corpus launched a new program for law enforcement to build a better relationships with residents, businesses and community organizations. Announced Jan. 19, the Community Advisors for Responsible Engagement (CARE) program will ensure that deputies will be more...
Stanford scrutinized over deputy who drew gun on Black man
Stanford police are under scrutiny after an officer drew a gun on a Black driver over the weekend, an incident that has gained national attention following a viral Twitter thread from a witness. The Stanford Department of Public Safety is reviewing the incident and has asked the Santa Clara County...
No bail for Half Moon Bay accused shooter, DA considers death penalty
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe calls defendant flight risk and 'a danger to the community'. The 66-year-old man accused of gunning down seven people and critically injuring one other at two mushroom farms earlier this week made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Chunli Zhao did not enter a plea, his lawyers instead requesting that the judge give them more time to meet with their client. His arraignment was rescheduled to Feb. 16.
Steph and Ayesha Curry oppose upzoning of Atherton property near their home
Atherton residents Stephen and Ayesha Curry, the Golden State Warriors star and his entrepreneur wife, have weighed in on a site slated for multifamily housing development in the town's proposed state-mandated housing element, which is due to the state next week. The town has opted to upzone a 1.5-acre lot...
Why build 550 housing units instead of 1,700? Menlo Park commission seeks much higher density for Parkline project at SRI campus
The Menlo Park Planning Commission wants to see more housing in the proposed Parkline development plans at the SRI campus, saying at its Jan. 23 meeting that the project could match the more than 1,700 units in Meta's recent Willow Village megaproject. The Parkline development at SRI’s campus is also...
In the year ahead, housing, parking and other infrastructure on Woodside mayor's plate
Like many other mayors in California, Chris Shaw expects to spend a good part of 2023 focused on producing an acceptable housing plan. The eight-year plan for 328 new units, called a housing element, is due on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and has been in the works for about two years now. Although officials like Shaw have begrudgingly gone along with the state's housing mandate, he said he's happy with the plan the town has settled on.
Menlo Park police seeking public's help after a hit-and-run seriously injures one person on Marsh Road
After at least one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision, Menlo Park police seeking the public's help in finding the suspect. Officers responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles on Marsh Road near Highway 101 on Jan. 26 at 12:34 p.m., according to a press release.
Woodside signs contract to install 20 license plate readers in town
Woodside will soon install 20 license plate readers in town with the goal of deterring crime. The Woodside Town Council voted unanimously at a Jan. 10 meeting to approve a contract with the company Flock Safety to install the automated license plate readers, known as ALPRs, in town. Town officials initially began looking into installing cameras several years ago and there have been concerns about safety after a string of burglaries in the Woodside Heights neighborhood.
Terminated Meta content moderators worry about fake news flourishing in their absence
Nearly 200 Meta content moderators who used to work at the tech company’s Mountain View office and now work in Fremont had their contracts terminated this month, according to affected workers who spoke to this news organization. Employees were working there on Jan. 11 when they were told to...
