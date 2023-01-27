Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Eugene Police taking part in 'Click It or Ticket' campaign
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt and proper child safety restraints as the department takes part in the national "Click It or Ticket" campaign. The maximum penalty for a seat belt violation in Eugene is $150,...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Stayton man dies in crash near Lyons; two hospitalized with serious injuries
LYONS, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Lyons-Mill City Drive near the intersection of Mowitch Street outside of Lyons Monday afternoon. A caller reported hearing a loud collision and thought a crash occurred. The call came into the dispatch center around 3:10 p.m.
nbc16.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light work Thursday at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The traffic light system at 42nd Street and Hwy 126 in Springfield will be deactivated and flaggers will be directing traffic the morning of Thursday, February 2, the City of Springfield announced in a Facebook post. The traffic lights at the intersection of 42nd Street and...
nbc16.com
Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
nbc16.com
Volunteers urgently needed for Egan sites Monday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Monday (Jan. 30), and will remain on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1. "We had another successful night [Sunday] night," organizers said. "It was very cold and our guests were appreciative of being able to stay warm and safe inside. Egan volunteers literally save lives! We will be open again on Monday night. As we often do at this point in the day, we have some urgent holes in our schedules."
nbc16.com
City council approves purchase of EWEB riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — At Monday's meeting, councilors voted seven to one to purchase the EWEB riverfront property for use as Eugene's new city hall, with councilor Emily Semple being the lone no vote. The city had looked at the property before, but it didn't happen until now. So what...
nbc16.com
Eugene Council approves purchase of former EWEB headquarters site
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 approving proposed terms and details for the City of Eugene to purchase the former headquarters site of the Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) at its January 30 Special Meeting, the City said in a news release. The purchase will...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers in dire need of volunteers
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As freezing temperatures continue, Egan Warming Centers planned to open the doors again Monday in the Eugene/Springfield area, but some locations are dependent on getting more volunteers. While there is a lot of support from the community to host the warming centers, and food provided...
nbc16.com
Lane County Farmers Market opens its Winter Market Saturday, February 4
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Farmers Market will host its first market of the season this Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza, in downtown Eugene. Each Saturday throughout February and March, just over thirty local farmers and food...
nbc16.com
Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Eugene and San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Alaska Airlines will offer daily, year-round, nonstop service between Eugene Airport and San Diego International Airport starting June 15. Andrew Martz, Acting Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport says this is some exciting news. Daily flights will depart Eugene at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in...
nbc16.com
Taiko drummer performs at immersion school in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The award-winning taiko drummer performer, Takumi Kato, was at the Yujin Gakuen Immersion School in Eugene earlier Monday. He was sharing the Japanese form of music with the students there. Kato and his family recently moved to the U.S. with a goal of performing in all...
nbc16.com
From Titan to Duck: Lane women's basketball's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
nbc16.com
Oregon and Oregon State women drop Sunday games in the Bay
After eking out a win over Cal on Friday, the Oregon women’s basketball team lost to No. 3 Stanford 62-54 on Sunday. The Ducks shot just 25% from the field in the loss, with guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao combining for just 11 points on 5-28 shooting. Stanford...
nbc16.com
Former Sheldon standout in leading role at Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
nbc16.com
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
nbc16.com
Ducks shine in indoor track events
EUGENE, Ore. — The indoor track and field season is now in full swing. And this weekend, the Ducks were all over the map competing in various events. We start at the Texas Tech Open where Micah Williams finished with a blazing time of 6.49 to win the 60-meter dash. That marks the fifth sub-6.50 time of his career.
nbc16.com
Oregon men sweep first Pac-12 weekend of season with win over Utah
EUGENE, Ore. — We've seen what amazing things the Oregon men's basketball team has been able to accomplish this season, such as taking down or playing with top-ranked opponents, but we've also seen how inconsistent the Ducks can play after losing to Stanford last weekend. But the game against...
