EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Monday (Jan. 30), and will remain on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1. "We had another successful night [Sunday] night," organizers said. "It was very cold and our guests were appreciative of being able to stay warm and safe inside. Egan volunteers literally save lives! We will be open again on Monday night. As we often do at this point in the day, we have some urgent holes in our schedules."

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO