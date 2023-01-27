Read full article on original website
Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman knows that the team won't have an easy time replacing Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the 2023 season. After the Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the 2022 campaign, one-third of the lineup went elsewhere in free agency. Freddie Freeman acknowledged to reporters Tuesday
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
Carlos Correa’s strong take on Twins’ 2023 season after Pablo Lopez trade
Carlos Correa is excited for the 2023 season following the Minnesota Twins' acquisition of Pablo Lopez. Correa recently opened up on his expectations for the 2023 campaign, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. "I feel very confident about where we are right now, especially with our pitching staff," Carlos Correa said. "We got better this year
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Shohei Ohtani lands epic new deal after back-to-back historic seasons
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have come to an agreement on a deal, per New Balance on Twitter. Ohtani is a major addition for the company, as he’s emerged as one of the faces of MLB over the past two seasons. He’s currently preparing for another big 2023 campaign with the Angels. New Balance released a statement after landing the superstar.
Yankees catcher reveals team’s 4-word reaction to Oswald Peraza after 2022 call-up
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka was impressed with Oswald Peraza’s debut in the major leagues in 2022, even though the 22-year-old shortstop did not get much playing time. “Man, this kid’s pretty good,” Higashioka said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Peraza is the 52nd-ranked prospect...
Jeff McNeil drops Mets post-extension truth bomb that fans will absolutely love
The New York Mets and Jeff McNeil recently came to terms on a 4-year, $50 million contract extension. The reigning National League batting champion has become a crucial part of the Mets' roster in previous seasons. McNeil broke his silence on deciding to sign a contract extension with New York, per SNY on Twitter. "It
Mets’ GM reveals player he believes is set to bounce back in 2023
New York Mets' general manager Billy Eppler recently stated that he believes Darin Ruf can play a big role for the ball club in 2023 despite his struggles last year, via Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo. "He's got a long track record of hitting left-handed pitching," Eppler said. "He hit left-handed pitching in 2022 and 2021.
The reason Jeff McNeil could not care less about MLB’s 2023 shift ban
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil doesn’t care about MLB’s rules changes for the 2023 season. Shift or no shift, the reigning NL batting champion doesn’t believe there’s a defensive alignment that can stop him. Along with the addition of a pitch clock and larger...
Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed
The start of spring training is just around the corner, and several veteran starters are still without a contract, including Michael Wacha. The right-handed pitcher has garnered interest from multiple teams for a possible free agent deal. However, no team in the majors is willing to "meet his request" for a two-year, $30 million deal,
Freddie Freeman puts Dodgers’ 2022 season, Astros World Series win in perspective
Freddie Freeman recently expressed confidence in the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the 2023 season. But he also dropped a truth bomb on LA's 2022 playoff downfall and the Houston Astros' World Series win, per Matthew Moreno. "Every time you lose, all 29 other teams should have fuel going into the next season," Freeman told
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers avoid arbitration with $6.6 million agreement
Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers won't have an arbitration hearing to attend anymore. Gonsolin and the Dodgers have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million contract that will pay the starter through the 2024 season, according to the team's Twitter account. Tony Gonsolin filed for $3.4 million, while the Dodgers checked in at $3
