A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
4788 Fletcher Rd, Manchester, MI
Recent Listing - 3 bed, 2 bath $420,000. Location! This estate replicates the wonder of the lush forest of northern Michigan whilst being within a short drive from Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Manchester, Dexter, and I-94. The homestead sits at a clearing atop a greenwood plastered hill with a 900 foot driveway leading directly to it! This 3 bed 2 bath house was built with the intention of having the sun rise above this driveway and set behind the house (Feng Shui). As you walk in, you are greeted by an open concept that allows great views of the outside. Inside are gleaming red oak tongue & groove solid recently finished hardwood floors. The first floor shared bath leads to a large light filled primary suite & another nice sized room which also receives the morning sun. Upstairs sits another very large room & a full bath. The unfinished walk out basement leads to the surrounding nature consisting of a wide variety of flora and fauna, including morel mushrooms. There are 6 acres total, roughly 3 wooded in the back and 3 in the front. Call Todd Lands for a private showing - 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
WSCO: Missing Student Found Dead Near Pioneer School Athletics Fields
The search for Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson ended Monday afternoon tragically when she was found dead near the athletic fields of Pioneer High School. "At this early stage there are no indications of foul play," a statement from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office read. The Ann Arbor Police Department is taking over the death investigation.
1349 Middlewood Dr., Saline
New Listing - Delightful 3 bed, 3 bath Cape Cod in Maplewood Farms with lots of updates and natural light. Great Open floor plan. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and is open to a spacious dining area. Master Bedroom on main level, 2 additional, good sized bedrooms upstairs and a full bath. Additional living space in the finished part of the basement. Off the dining area is a brick paver patio with a nice size fenced in backyard. Lots of sidewalks for walking the dog or (yourself!) Close to elementary schools and you can walk to Library and downtown. Call Naomi Dillen for a private showing, $425,000. 734-619-9997.
BASKETBALL: Stemmer, Kangas Lead Saline Girls to Win at Huron
Saline began its second trek through the SEC Red with a 61-46 win over Huron Tuesday at Ann Arbor Huron High School. Saline improved to 14-2 and is 8-0 in the SEC Red. Kate Stemmer scored 15 points and had five assists for Saline. Taylor Kangas scored 14 points and had five rebounds, five steals and five assists.
HOCKEY: Ronewicz Hat Trick Helps Saline Scorch Skyline, 11-3
CHELSEA - Senior Bryce Ronewcicz completed the hat trick to help the Hornets defeat Skyline, 11-3. Ronewicz's three goals give him a team-leading 21 for the season. Junior Blake Woodrel and senior Gavin Bird each scored twice. Cameron Merrick, Giuseppe Giacalone, Andrew Updkike and Mateo Iadipaolo also scored for the Hornets. Tristan Trier had two assists.
Washtenaw Police Agencies Issue Joint Statement on the Killing of Tyre Nichols
- We mourn the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. We pray for and stand in support of the Nichols family and the Memphis community as they endure such tragically difficult and challenging times. We unequivocally condemn the actions of the five former Memphis Police Department officers and express our continued commitment to the sanctity of all human life and the fair, respectful and humane treatment of everyone we serve.
1075 W Bemis Rd, Saline
Great Listing! First floor living is possible in this over 3,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath, + 3 1/2 car attached garage. From the garage you enter into a large mudroom attached to the generous sized laundry room with folding area and extra storage. Into the breakfast room where you can enjoy meals next to the large sliding door facing the morning sun. The kitchen is stunning, it was remodeled with hand rubbed custom cherry by Riegsecker Cabinets (Amish Built and installed) with full HD pull-out drawers and innovative solutions to kitchen storage. In the kitchen there is also a large walk-in pantry for your food wishes. The kitchen leads to the formal dinning room or the front foyer. Downstairs there is a walkout lower level leading to the expansive back yard where large garden plots await your spring plantings. Call Todd Lands for a private showing, $520,000. 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
