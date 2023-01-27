ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Way We Were: The ghost of Easy Street￼

Above Shoe Tree Park, just east of the Poison Creek Trail, an electrical box clings to a solitary pole in the middle of the creek. The box is empty, the meter long since removed, and there are no wires leading from the pole. What you see is the last visible reminder of a little community known as Easy Street.
Park Record

Park City Pulse: Sundance, what a show!

Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. The metaphorical dust has settled but the heady buzz lingers as Parkites digest Sundance Film Festival 2023, the first in-person Sundance in three years. What a show! The Sundance Institute team and volunteers, city staff, and service staff at venues all over town worked themselves to exhaustion putting together an event for the ages. We salute them all.
Park Record

Park City intends to explore possibility of tunnel, aerial transit along entryway

City Hall intends to further research several radical transportation ideas to reduce or better manage traffic in the community, including an aerial route along the S.R. 248 entryway. Officials provided limited information about the possibilities in an update drafted in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday,...
lehifreepress.com

Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List

Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
TownLift

Welcome Home: Woodland estate

WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
Park Record

Dakota Pacific project to reappear before the Summit County Council

The development firm proposing a hotly contested project at the Tech Center is slated to appear before County Courthouse officials this week to present its revised plan, more than a year after public opposition forced the developers to consider the alternatives. Dakota Pacific Real Estate on Wednesday is scheduled to...
Park Record

Park City wildlife seen near roads, driver collisions reported

The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week continued to receive reports involving wildlife, as the snowpack at the higher elevations remains deep enough that the animals are moving to lower elevations in search of foraging grounds. The animals are more likely to be seen once...
ksl.com

It's a date! Check out these great date night ideas in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's easy to get stuck in the dinner-and-a-movie dating rut. Ogden's array of independent restaurants and multiplex movie theaters keep it as a safe option, but there are plenty of alternatives around town to spice things up. Here are a few of our favorite date night ideas in Ogden.
Park Record

Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Salt Lake City-based Dakota Pacific (DPRE) will formally present to Summit County Council its latest development plan for the Tech Center property at Kimball Junction. It’s imperative that the community turns out again with the message: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought!. History...
ABC 4

More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
Park Record

Guest editorial: Child care issues — Park City’s no exception

Children Advocacy Day on the Hill at the state capitol was on Friday, Jan. 27 and the Park City community was well represented. Local parents, children, staff and board members from PC Tots, Early Childhood Alliance, Voices for Utah Children and the Park City Community Foundation were present. City Councilwoman and mother Becca Gerber was one of the featured speakers.
