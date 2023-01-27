Read full article on original website
Deer Valley announces first confirmed date for 2023 Summer Concert Series
PARK CITY, Utah — While it is still very much the winter season, Deer Valley Resort is looking ahead to its upcoming summer concert series with the announcement of its […]
Park Record
Way We Were: The ghost of Easy Street￼
Above Shoe Tree Park, just east of the Poison Creek Trail, an electrical box clings to a solitary pole in the middle of the creek. The box is empty, the meter long since removed, and there are no wires leading from the pole. What you see is the last visible reminder of a little community known as Easy Street.
Park Record
Park City Pulse: Sundance, what a show!
Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. The metaphorical dust has settled but the heady buzz lingers as Parkites digest Sundance Film Festival 2023, the first in-person Sundance in three years. What a show! The Sundance Institute team and volunteers, city staff, and service staff at venues all over town worked themselves to exhaustion putting together an event for the ages. We salute them all.
Park City councilman lists home for sale amid feud with White Pine Touring
Rubell listed his Thaynes Canyon home for sale last week. Summit County records indicate he owns other property in Park City. City council members are required to live in city limits. Rubell didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. In recent months he and White Pine Touring have...
Main Street’s Mary Jane’s announces plans to close
PARK CITY, Utah — It was 20 years ago when Lori Harris opened her first pop-up shop within Bunya Bunya in 2003, and grew into its own space when Harris […]
Park Record
Park City intends to explore possibility of tunnel, aerial transit along entryway
City Hall intends to further research several radical transportation ideas to reduce or better manage traffic in the community, including an aerial route along the S.R. 248 entryway. Officials provided limited information about the possibilities in an update drafted in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday,...
lehifreepress.com
Moving to Salt Lake City? Here’s Your To-Do List
Every year, thousands of young professionals, college students, middle-aged couples with children, retirees, and others relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah. By all accounts, the city is one of the best places to live, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world. Not only is Salt Lake City cleaner, safer, and more family-friendly than just about anywhere else, but the cost of living is also lower, job satisfaction is higher, and there are plenty of outdoor and cultural activities available.
Welcome Home: Woodland estate
WOODLAND, Utah — If living off the grid without sacrificing one ounce of luxury sounds like your perfect world, this stunning alpine hideaway estate delivers. Ideally situated on the edge […]
Best winter looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
This weekend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival came to an end. The in-person events for the festival, which were on a hiatus due to the pandemic, finally resumed this year (from Jan 19, 2023 – Jan 29, 2023). And once again, the renowned film festival gathered the best...
Park Record
Dakota Pacific project to reappear before the Summit County Council
The development firm proposing a hotly contested project at the Tech Center is slated to appear before County Courthouse officials this week to present its revised plan, more than a year after public opposition forced the developers to consider the alternatives. Dakota Pacific Real Estate on Wednesday is scheduled to...
Park Record
Park City wildlife seen near roads, driver collisions reported
The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week continued to receive reports involving wildlife, as the snowpack at the higher elevations remains deep enough that the animals are moving to lower elevations in search of foraging grounds. The animals are more likely to be seen once...
ksl.com
It's a date! Check out these great date night ideas in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's easy to get stuck in the dinner-and-a-movie dating rut. Ogden's array of independent restaurants and multiplex movie theaters keep it as a safe option, but there are plenty of alternatives around town to spice things up. Here are a few of our favorite date night ideas in Ogden.
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Salt Lake City-based Dakota Pacific (DPRE) will formally present to Summit County Council its latest development plan for the Tech Center property at Kimball Junction. It’s imperative that the community turns out again with the message: Dakota Pacific — build what you bought!. History...
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
Major changes coming to Salt Lake City's West High School
After a century, West High will likely be rebuilt or renovated under four options presented during a recent "feasibility meeting."
Park Record
Guest editorial: Child care issues — Park City’s no exception
Children Advocacy Day on the Hill at the state capitol was on Friday, Jan. 27 and the Park City community was well represented. Local parents, children, staff and board members from PC Tots, Early Childhood Alliance, Voices for Utah Children and the Park City Community Foundation were present. City Councilwoman and mother Becca Gerber was one of the featured speakers.
Pendry Park City hires new executive team
PARK CITY, UT— Pendry Park City has hired an entirely new executive team, including hotel manager Raghu Addagada and executive chef Fernando Reyes. “Raghu … and Fernando will be an […]
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
