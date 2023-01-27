Read full article on original website
Denver Rescue Mission set for another $9 million from the city
Denver Rescue Mission could get an additional $9 million from the city to operate shelters for people experiencing homelessness, bringing its total contract to around $22.7 million, and extending the partnership through the end of 2023. The contract is on the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee’s Wednesday meeting consent...
Denver nonprofit Urban Peak lost state grant due to “performance issues”
The state’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) says “ongoing performance issues” are why the state decided not to renew a $500,000 grant with nonprofit Urban Peak, which serves youth experiencing homelessness. The grant funded clinical mental health support for youth experiencing homelessness. “Urban Peak (UPD) has failed to...
Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking
Denver looks set to join California, Virginia and Kansas City in decriminalizing jaywalking. City Council approved a bill Monday that relaxes Denver’s jaywalking laws and align’s them with the state’s less-stringent ones. It also instructs police to make jaywalking enforcement a low priority. Advocates of the bill,...
Sub-zero temps could skew Denver’s Point in Time count of people experiencing homelessness
The National Weather Service predicts snow and sub-zero temperatures Monday night, as Denver outreach workers brace for a 4 a.m. Tuesday start to the annual Point in Time Count — the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s nationwide attempt to understand how many individuals are experiencing homelessness on any given night.
Postal Service calls on Western workers to help Colorado mountain towns
Officials with the United States Postal Service met with leaders in communities from Silverthorne to Steamboat Springs Tuesday to discuss how they're fixing the backlog of mail to Colorado mountain communities.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless people
When I experienced homelessness in 2019, I spent a lot of time on RTD property. It seemed like a place where I could inconspicuously exist. I often rested in the Union Station bus terminal and fell asleep there many times. I also rode the trains and the buses for hours on end, usually paying one fare but staying on after the completion of the route.
Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 207 flights were canceled at DIA and 594 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
Few housing options exist for residents being asked to vacate Greeley apartments for people with disabilities
GREELEY — Deb Walters’ home in Hope Apartments provides everything a 64-year-old living with cerebral palsy needs — a roll-in shower, a bed lift, aides to cook and clean, proximity to a grocery store, a nearby bus stop and a bike path she can use to drive her motorized wheelchair to a park.
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Will Bird Flu Outbreak Save Denver Geese From Getting Whacked?
The last few years have been extremely tough for Denver geese. In 2019, Denver Parks & Recreation decided to "disappear" a bunch of them for population-control purposes. And the following year, Parks & Rec engaged in another culling operation. There haven't been any such programs since. But just when Denver...
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolen
A woman who spoke during public comment time at the Aurora City Council meeting Monday said a resident recently waited eight days before learning her car had been stolen. Robbie DeYoung of Stolen and Vandalized Vehicles in Colorado online group said the member did not learn her car was stolen from police but instead M & M Impound and Towing notified her. DeYoung pointed out that this woman would not have been eligible for a city of Aurora voucher that pays for impound fees for victims of car theft. The law requires a claim be made within three days of the theft.
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
Suncor refinery leaks gas, Polis renews shutdown emergency
Alarms were triggered at the Suncor refinery Tuesday evening after a gas leak, according to the company.
