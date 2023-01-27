A woman who spoke during public comment time at the Aurora City Council meeting Monday said a resident recently waited eight days before learning her car had been stolen. Robbie DeYoung of Stolen and Vandalized Vehicles in Colorado online group said the member did not learn her car was stolen from police but instead M & M Impound and Towing notified her. DeYoung pointed out that this woman would not have been eligible for a city of Aurora voucher that pays for impound fees for victims of car theft. The law requires a claim be made within three days of the theft.

AURORA, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO